The New York Knicks didn’t just win Sunday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets — they dismantled them. From start to finish, it was pure domination, a 134–98 victory that showcased just how good this team can look when everything clicks.

Even by NBA blowout standards, this one was lopsided. The Knicks led by double digits early and never looked back, allowing head coach Mike Brown to empty the bench in the fourth quarter and give the younger players valuable minutes. It was a team win in every sense, built on the foundation of elite defense and efficient offense.

Mitchell Robinson steals the show with elite defense

While Jalen Brunson orchestrated the offense and Karl-Anthony Towns provided his usual inside-out presence, it was Mitchell Robinson who stole the show. The veteran center put together one of the most impressive two-way performances of his career, finishing with a +40 plus/minus in just 17 minutes.

That number doesn’t even feel real. Robinson scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, swatted two shots, and came up with two steals. But beyond the stat sheet, it was his presence — the sheer disruption he caused in the paint — that changed the game. Every time the Nets tried to attack the rim, Robinson was there waiting, forcing kick-outs, rushed shots, or flat-out turnovers.

When he’s healthy, Robinson is one of the best defensive big men in basketball. He doesn’t need to score 20 a night; his ability to anchor a defense, create second-chance points, and dominate the glass is what makes him so valuable.

A reminder of how vital Robinson is to the Knicks’ success

The Knicks’ defense looked suffocating on Sunday, and Robinson was the catalyst. OG Anunoby, who finished with a +32, was excellent on the perimeter, while Towns (+21) and Brunson (+36) played their roles to perfection. But Robinson’s impact was unmistakable.

The key now is keeping him healthy. His history of injuries has always been the caveat in conversations about his long-term future in New York. Head coach Mike Brown and the Knicks’ staff are managing his workload carefully, and it’s paying off early in the season.

At 26 years old, Robinson is entering a critical stretch of his career — and it happens to coincide with the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract. The Knicks would love to lock him down long-term, but if he keeps playing at this level, his market value is going to skyrocket.

The looming contract question

That’s the tricky part for the Knicks. They’re already brushing up against the second salary apron, and Robinson’s next deal could easily push them into financial strain. A center who can defend, rebound, and dominate the paint the way he does is going to command attention across the league.

If Robinson continues to rack up performances like this one — where his impact completely alters the flow of a game — the Knicks will face a difficult decision next summer.

For now, though, they’ll enjoy what they’re seeing: an elite defender finally healthy and playing with confidence. And if Robinson keeps this up, the Knicks might just find themselves not only back in the playoffs — but in the conversation as one of the most balanced teams in the East.