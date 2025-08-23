The Knicks have zero shot at signing 6th Man of the Year finalist

The New York Knicks are no strangers to exploring every possible roster move, even when the pieces don’t perfectly align.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the team checked in on former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley earlier this offseason.

Beasley’s strong season raises his price

Beasley enters free agency fresh off a one-year, $6 million deal with Detroit, where he enjoyed one of his best seasons.

Over 82 games, he averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting .430 from the field and .416 from deep.

His 27.8 minutes per game included 18 starts, and his production earned him a second-place finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

That type of recognition, combined with elite three-point shooting, ensures Beasley will receive offers well above a veteran minimum deal.

Unfortunately for New York, that’s all they have left to offer after reshaping their roster with more impactful additions.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Knicks already have a microwave scorer

New York has already addressed its bench scoring by landing Jordan Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year winner himself.

Clarkson brings a nearly identical skill set — instant offense, creativity with the ball, and an ability to heat up quickly.

Adding Beasley would essentially duplicate Clarkson’s role without addressing other glaring needs, particularly defense and playmaking versatility.

The Knicks aren’t looking to stack scorers off the bench; they’re looking for players who balance the second unit.

Why Beasley doesn’t make sense in New York

Beasley, while a valuable player, doesn’t fill the current gap New York is working to patch in its rotation.

The Knicks need a defensive-minded contributor who can guard multiple positions, allowing their offensive stars more freedom on the floor.

That’s why names like Ben Simmons make more sense, even with his scoring limitations, because his defensive and passing skills fit better.

Simmons could anchor the second unit as a facilitator while providing size and versatility Clarkson and Beasley can’t.

Beasley, on the other hand, offers elite shooting but very little on-ball defense, which New York cannot afford to ignore.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ real priority moving forward

At this stage of the offseason, the Knicks must be selective with their final roster moves rather than chasing big names.

Adding Clarkson already gives them an offensive spark plug, and a healthy core featuring Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns can carry the load.

Their final slot is better reserved for a defensive specialist or veteran glue guy who can help close postseason games.

Beasley’s market simply doesn’t match New York’s budget, and his skill set duplicates what they’ve already paid for in Clarkson.

For a team with championship aspirations, redundancy isn’t a luxury they can afford.