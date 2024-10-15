The Knicks have their energizer playing a much smaller role

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have completely transformed their starting lineup following the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. These two additions bring a new level of versatility to the team, with roles that demand both shooting volume and significant minutes to maximize their defensive and offensive contributions.

Josh Hart Steps into the Knicks’ Starting Lineup

The departure of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo created an opening in the starting five, which Josh Hart has been tasked with filling. Initially projected to come off the bench, Hart’s role has shifted due to the blockbuster trade. He now focuses more on his rebounding and defensive capabilities, allowing the Knicks to maintain balance within their lineup.

Last season, Hart averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, shooting .434 from the field and .310 from beyond the arc. However, in three preseason games, Hart has yet to score a single point over 65 total minutes, attempting only four shots. His contributions have come through 11 rebounds and nine assists, signaling that his role is more about facilitating ball movement and providing secondary playmaking rather than scoring.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

A Diverse Role for Hart

Hart’s ability to rebound like a power forward and move the ball efficiently makes him a key asset in the Knicks’ lineup. While his scoring opportunities are limited with offensive firepower like Bridges, Towns, and OG Anunoby on the court, Hart’s flexibility gives the Knicks an option to adjust their game plan if needed. His presence allows the team to focus on its star scorers while maintaining defensive intensity and ball movement.

Impact on the Bench

With Hart moving to the starting lineup and DiVincenzo now in Minnesota, the Knicks’ bench has thinned out significantly. Coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to lean heavily on Miles McBride, who has stepped up as the primary shooter off the bench. McBride has been impressive in the preseason, contributing 34 points and six assists over two games, proving his potential to make a substantial impact.

McBride’s scoring ability and playmaking skills position him as a possible candidate for the 6th Man of the Year, especially with the added responsibility that comes from losing one of the team’s top shooters. The Knicks will be relying on him to maintain offensive momentum when the starters take a break.

High Expectations for the Season

The revamped Knicks lineup, featuring Towns and Bridges, has heightened expectations for the team’s success. Although the bench may lack the depth it once had, key players like McBride are ready to fill the void and provide the necessary support. Hart’s rebounding and defensive contributions in the starting lineup will also play a crucial role in the Knicks’ ability to compete at a high level throughout the season.

As the Knicks move forward, the focus will be on developing chemistry among the starters and finding consistent production from the bench. If everything falls into place, New York could be on the path to a successful season.