The Knicks have one of the most underrated players in the NBA

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Josh Hart’s noteworthy season for the New York Knicks keeps getting better.

Josh Hart puts name in Knicks history books vs. Wizards

According to Geoff Magliocchetti of New York Knicks on SI, Hart joined elite company in franchise history with the triple-double he put up in the team’s most recent game:

“With 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists — all season-highs — in the 126-106 win over Washington, Hart posted the ninth triple-double of his career. He becomes just the fourth Knick to post at least nine triple-doubles in Manhattan, breaking a tie with departed teammate Julius Randle. Walt “Clyde” Frazier is the leader at 23, followed by Michael Ray Richardson (18) and Richie Guerin (16),” Magliocchetti unearthed.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Hart has been sensational this season with all-around play

The Villanova product has fueled the Knicks’ offense in 2024-25. Hart’s energy in crashing the boards, pushing the ball up the floor in transition, and finishing at the rim with authority has allowed New York to play fast and intense while keeping the offense in motion.

Not only was his triple-double against the Wizards the ninth of his career, it also marked his third of the season. The 29-year-old’s 14.4 points and career-highs of 8.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game exemplifies just how much his playmaking has been a focal point of the Knicks’ operation.

Hart’s name is now in the company of two Hall-of-Famers in Frazier and Guerin, and another former NBA great in Richardson. Should Hart’s play continues at this pace, he could narrow the gap between he and Guerin for third on the franchise’s all-time triple-doubles list.