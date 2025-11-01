The Knicks have lost their heart and soul and it’s crushing them

The New York Knicks are starting to hit an early wall. Friday night’s 135–125 loss to the Chicago Bulls marked their third straight defeat, and while the starters largely did their job, the bench once again fell flat.

It’s becoming a pattern — and not a good one. When the second unit checks in, the energy and ball movement evaporate, leaving the Knicks scrambling to stay afloat.

Josh Hart looks like a shell of himself

Josh Hart has long been the Knicks’ heartbeat — the kind of player who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact. But right now, it’s painfully clear he’s running on fumes.

Hart is dealing with nagging injuries, including lower back spasms and a finger issue on his shooting hand. On Friday, those problems were on full display. In 15 minutes, he failed to score, grabbing just one rebound and one assist while posting a -18 plus/minus. For a player who built his reputation on energy and hustle, it was hard to watch.

There’s no question Hart’s effort is still there, but his body isn’t cooperating. He’s simply not moving with the same burst or intensity that made him so vital during last year’s playoff push. At this point, it might be time for the Knicks to do him a favor — sit him down for a few games and let him heal.

Miles McBride and the bench unit disappoint

Friday also marked the return of Miles McBride, who missed the previous two games for personal reasons. His impact, unfortunately, was minimal. He finished with eight points and a brutal -22 plus/minus in 29 minutes.

The issue isn’t just about individual stat lines, though. It’s about rhythm and chemistry. When the bench unit comes in, the ball tends to stop moving. The offense becomes predictable, with too many isolation plays and rushed shots. For a team that’s trying to install a more fluid offensive system, these lapses are costly.

If the Knicks can’t rely on their second unit to at least maintain energy and composure, they’ll continue to lose games they should win.

Time for rotation adjustments

Mike Brown is attempting to implement a new strategy, but the current formula isn’t yielding the desired results. Hart’s playing through injuries, McBride’s inconsistent, and the rest of the bench has struggled to provide any meaningful spark.

It might be time to experiment. Players like Mohamed Diawara or even Pacome Dadiet could inject some much-needed life into the rotation. Both have shown flashes in limited action and could benefit from more minutes while Hart recovers.

A slow start, not a lost cause

It’s still early in the season, and no one should be panicking just yet. The Knicks are adjusting to a new offensive system and tweaks to their defensive scheme, so growing pains were always expected.

But the warning signs are flashing. The starters can only carry the team so far, and if the bench continues to collapse under pressure, it’s going to make every win harder than it needs to be.

For now, the solution might be simple — get Josh Hart healthy, find a reliable spark off the bench, and let this group settle into its new identity before things start to spiral.