Knicks 125, Bulls 135: Good news and bad news as Knicks drop all 3 road games

The New York Knicks failed to win a single game on their three-game road trip. On Friday, they dropped their third consecutive game, this time to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 125-135. New York is now 2-3 on the season, while the Bulls secured their first 5-0 start since 1996.

A bad first half defined the game for the Knicks

The Knicks started off the game with a 14-7 lead, but that lead quickly evaporated after poor defense and bad shooting. The Bulls’ lead would balloon to 22 before the half, and the Knicks were in a rut.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

New York looked a lot better in the second half, outscoring Chicago 38-28 in the third quarter and trimming the deficit to as little as two with under five minutes left in regulation. Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the comeback after missing some key shots and giving up crucial ones on the other end down the stretch.

The team was at full strength for the first time this season, but they are still going through the motions under the new system from head coach Mike Brown. It’s still far too early to panic, but they need to have a more consistent game from start to finish.

Josh Hart had another rough game

Josh Hart has gotten off to a very slow start this season, and it didn’t get any better on Friday. Hart was a -18 in just 15 minutes of action, and he failed to score a single point while also grabbing just one rebound.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hart played just four minutes in the second half after a brutal first half. He looked lost defensively and was not being aggressive enough offensively to make up for his misfortunes defensively.

While Hart is still trying to play catch-up after missing time with a back injury, his sluggish start is still very concerning, given his importance he is when he is playing at a high level.

The Knicks’ starters played very well

The starters for the Knicks had a very strong performance, and they were key in the comeback effort. Four Knicks scored 20 or more points, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 29.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges both got hot from three, which was crucial in the second half. Anunoby shot 5-for-7 from downtown while Bridges shot 4-for-8. Both players have had very strong starts to the season and have been encouraging despite the lackluster results in the win column.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a slow start but picked things up in the second half. He finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, including 15 of those points in the third quarter.

Overview

The Knicks are not in a panic position, but they need to turn things around as soon as possible to get into a groove. They will try to have better luck at home on Sunday when they take on the Bulls again.