The Knicks have a slight position-change in mind for young guard

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are heading into the 2024–25 season as a much stronger and deeper team. The addition of Mikal Bridges offers another elite scoring option alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. While Brunson may see a slight regression in scoring due to the new additions, including the extension of OG Anunoby, the team’s defense is expected to make significant gains. However, some key contributors from last season may see reduced roles.

Miles McBride’s Role May Diminish

One player who might not find as much playing time this year is young guard Miles McBride. The 23-year-old played 68 games last season, starting 14. He logged a career-high 19.5 minutes per game, averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and shooting .452 from the field and .410 from three-point range.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

McBride showed significant improvement in his shooting efficiency, making him a more viable option on the wing. Last season, he was tasked with being the secondary ball handler behind Brunson. However, the Knicks realized that McBride is not a natural playmaker. His strengths lie in spot-shooting from the perimeter and driving to the basket rather than handling the ball and distributing.

New Additions and Changing Roles

The front office added Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek, both of whom are better on-ball playmakers than McBride. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks value McBride off the bench as a wing player despite his point guard size. He doesn’t have the traits of a traditional assist man but is effective in half-court offense and excels defensively against smaller shooting guards and point guards.

Bench Depth Adds Strategic Flexibility

McBride’s value should not be underestimated, especially if injuries occur and the Knicks need depth players to step up. Fortunately, the team also has Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench this season—two players who would be starters on most other teams.

Managing Player Minutes for Postseason Success

Ultimately, the Knicks are taking a page out of the Boston Celtics’ playbook by having a deep roster and ensuring essential rest for their starters. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has a tendency to overplay his primary starters, but the Knicks now have enough rotational support to keep their stars healthy and ready for the postseason. McBride remains an essential part of this strategy, as the Knicks trust him to be a reliable contributor with minimal drop-off in production when he is on the floor.