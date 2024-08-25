The Knicks have a 4-headed Nova monster

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have surrounded star point guard Jalen Brunson with his best college teammates over the past two seasons, and they are now shaping up to be one of the most cohesive groups in the NBA this upcoming season with the Villanova collective.

Forming the Villanova Knicks was a process that spanned two seasons

What started with signing Brunson in 2022, the Knicks traded for Josh Hart later that season to pair them together for the playoff run. They added another key Villanova piece the following offseason by signing Donte DiVincenzo, who would have his best season as a pro and break the Knicks’ single-season record for most three-pointers in his first year in the Big Apple.

New York wasn’t done reuniting the group that won an NCAA championship in 2016, as the team would trade for Mikal Bridges this offseason to add to what is already looking like a championship-caliber roster. Now, the Knicks have several go-to options and four players who already have experience sharing the court. Somewhere, Jay Wright is smiling seeing this unfold.

The Knicks are locked and loaded with talent

They will all be led by Brunson, a National College Player of The Year with Villanova in 2018. Since then, he has blossomed into a full-blown NBA superstar, coming off of a season in which he averaged 28.7 points, was named an All-Star for the first time, and was placed on Second Team All-NBA.

The rest of the guys have continued to develop strongly as well, with Bridges now serving as the Knicks’ third option offensively and a defensive stalwart on the opposite end. DiVincenzo and Hart, who both saw their roles expanded last season with a surplus of injuries to the roster, will now lead the second unit, making New York one of the deepest teams in the league.

Along with the Villanova guys, the Knicks have other important pieces to mesh well with them, most notably fellow All-Star Julius Randle and defensive menace OG Anunoby. The immense talent all around the roster makes them a team to be feared, as they have a legitimate chance to topple the champion Boston Celtics from the apex of the NBA world.

Given the group’s college chemistry with one another, there could be small stretches where the four are on the floor at the same time if the Knicks decide to run a small lineup for a spurt of action. Whenever that happens, the moment will undoubtedly be one to capture, especially considering the potential the group has to finally bring a championship back to New York.