The Knicks had a real chance to land a Hall of Fame scorer — and they backed out

There was a time when the thought of Kevin Durant in a New York Knicks jersey would’ve made headlines for weeks.

Now, that idea bubbled to the surface — and then quietly slipped away, not because Durant wasn’t interested, but because the Knicks passed.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Durant would’ve included the Knicks among his preferred destinations if they were seriously interested.

Instead, the front office reportedly decided not to pursue a trade, closing the door on one of the league’s greatest scorers.

Given the hype around any potential Durant move, that decision was significant — and surprisingly practical considering the current roster.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Durant’s numbers remain elite, but the cost is steep

Despite turning 36, Kevin Durant continues to defy age with the kind of offensive consistency few players can match.

In 62 games last season, he averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists on incredible shooting splits.

Durant’s 52.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc remain elite marks, even by his own lofty standards.

There’s no questioning what he would bring to Madison Square Garden — big-game experience, shot creation, and clutch scoring.

But there’s also the reality of his $54.7 million cap hit for next season and the assets required to land him.

The Knicks would’ve needed a major roster sacrifice

To make the math work, the Knicks would’ve had to move one or more of their top-salaried players.

That likely means someone like Karl-Anthony Towns or Mikal Bridges + more would’ve been part of the deal just to match salaries.

That’s not just a financial shuffle — it’s a chemistry reset on a team that made real strides last season.

Durant is still great, but giving up cornerstone players and future picks for a one-year gamble feels unnecessarily aggressive.

If the Knicks were one player away, maybe it would be worth exploring — but they’re closer to needing depth than flash.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Chemistry and continuity may hold more value than another star

This Knicks team finally started to click after years of inconsistency, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with a tough, gritty identity.

They lacked bench production and wore down as the postseason dragged on, but the foundation is clearly in place.

Blowing that up for a high-profile rental — even a generational talent like Durant — would’ve risked unraveling their momentum.

The better play might be to build around what they’ve started and reinforce the second unit, where help is badly needed.

Last season, the lack of scoring off the bench showed in late playoff games when legs were tired and options limited.

Adding quality depth instead of swinging for a blockbuster may be the path toward sustainable playoff success in 2026 and beyond.

Sometimes, the biggest move is the one you don’t make — and for the Knicks, this could prove to be that moment.

