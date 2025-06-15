Knicks should pursue impactful two-way guard in free agency

The New York Knicks need some tweaks to their roster next season. Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, their lack of depth is ultimately what cost them an opportunity to win a championship.

Knicks could pursue Gary Trent Jr. in free agency

The Knicks should use this offseason to enhance their depth through free agency and the trade market. One player that they should consider pursuing in free agency is guard Gary Trent Jr., who spent this past season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Trent brings some versatility to his game as a strong defensive backcourt player with a good outside shot. This past season, he averaged 11.1 points and a steal per game while shooting 41.6% from three on approximately six attempts per game.

Trent could be a useful addition to the Knicks’ bench, as they need someone who can score at a consistent rate. New York was dead last in bench points per game during the regular season and had no true scoring option in the second unit.

Trent could help solve a lot of problems defensively

Furthermore, Trent’s defense could help them become a much better unit on that end of the floor. Defense was a problem for the Knicks both during the regular season and playoffs, so a player like Trent could help fix a lot of their issues on that end of the floor.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trent shouldn’t cost too much in free agency, meaning that the Knicks should be able to afford him without getting rid of core pieces. New York doesn’t have a ton of room to make a bunch of moves, but small depth moves like Trent should keep them in a good spot financially.

Ultimately, the Knicks have a few needs that they will want to address in the market this summer. Whether or not they think Trent is one of those missing pieces remains to be seen, but he should be at the top of their wishlist.