When the New York Knicks signed Jordan Clarkson to a veteran minimum deal, it was one of those quiet offseason moves that didn’t grab headlines but made basketball sense. The 33-year-old was a proven scorer, a former Sixth Man of the Year, and a player who could take over stretches offensively without needing the ball handed to him on a silver platter.

Early on, though, Clarkson was erratic — flashes of his old self buried under a few inefficient nights. But lately, he’s starting to look like the guy everyone in the league remembers. Against the Washington Wizards, he poured in 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, tacking on two assists and a rebound in 21 minutes. More importantly, he brought energy. The kind that changes the tempo of a game.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Josh Hart sums it up best

After the 119–102 win over Washington, Josh Hart didn’t hold back when describing what Clarkson means to this group.

“I don’t really curse anymore, but f–king amazing,” Hart said with a laugh. “I love JC, dog. JC is a professional scorer, man. So we want him to go out there and shoot the ball, and want him to be aggressive, want him playing his game. And when he does that, he’s amazing for us. Defensively, he’s been locked in. He’s been playing great defense on the ball, in his shifts, in help, stuff like that. Like I said, I love it.”

Hart’s words say everything about what Clarkson is bringing right now — confidence, composure, and the ability to steady the second unit. It’s the kind of leadership that’s contagious, especially for a bench still trying to find its rhythm early in the season.

The value of a spark plug scorer

The Knicks have spent years searching for someone who could keep the offense afloat when Jalen Brunson sits. Clarkson fits that mold perfectly. He’s not a point guard in the traditional sense, but he can control a possession with his creativity, his midrange jumper, and his ability to hit tough shots late in the clock.

Back in his Utah Jazz days, Clarkson averaged nearly 19 points per game and shot over 42% from the field. Those numbers have naturally dipped with age, but the instincts haven’t gone anywhere. He still knows how to hunt mismatches and capitalize on rhythm. For a team with postseason ambitions, that kind of offensive insurance is worth every penny of his minimum deal.

Also Read:The Knicks seem to be quietly burying backup point guard

Knicks finally seeing the payoff

What’s most encouraging isn’t just the offense — it’s the effort on defense. Clarkson’s not known for being a stopper, but Hart’s praise for his defensive engagement says a lot about his mindset. He’s bought in, and that’s exactly what head coach Mike Brown wants from his veterans.

If Clarkson continues trending upward, he could become one of the Knicks’ most valuable role players by the middle of the season. For a team that often struggles with scoring droughts, his presence could make the difference between a solid playoff team and a serious contender.

It’s still early, but if this version of Jordan Clarkson sticks around, New York may have pulled off one of the biggest steals of the offseason — without anyone realizing it.