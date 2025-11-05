The New York Knicks seem to have made up their mind about one of their young guards — and it’s not looking promising. Former second-round point guard Tyler Kolek began the season getting a fair shot to prove he belonged, but that leash appears to have tightened quickly.

In his first few games, head coach Mike Brown gave Kolek double-digit minutes off the bench to see if he could bring some rhythm to the second unit. He looked serviceable early, handling the ball cleanly and setting up his teammates, but over the past week, he’s been almost invisible in the rotation.

Kolek’s minutes disappearing fast

Since Miles McBride returned from a brief absence, Kolek’s role has essentially vanished. After playing more than 10 minutes in each of his first two outings, he hasn’t cracked four minutes in any game since. He’s averaging just three points and a single assist per appearance, shooting .429 from the field — not terrible numbers, but clearly not enough to change Brown’s mind.

The Knicks were hoping Kolek’s playmaking ability would help stabilize a bench unit that has struggled to create offense when Jalen Brunson sits. Instead, it looks like Brown has decided he’s not ready for consistent NBA minutes just yet.

The Brogdon-sized hole in the rotation

It’s hard not to connect this situation back to Malcolm Brogdon’s sudden retirement. When the veteran guard stepped away before the season, it left a major void in the second unit — one that Kolek was expected to help fill.

Brogdon brought poise, maturity, and leadership, qualities that can’t be replicated by a stalling second-round pick from two years ago. Kolek might be the best pure distributor on the bench, but he’s not yet comfortable dictating tempo or running an offense at the professional level. That’s something Brown clearly recognizes, which explains why McBride’s defensive grit and experience have quickly pushed Kolek back down the depth chart.

Kolek is running out of time

This doesn’t mean Kolek’s story with the Knicks is over. One injury could send him back into a prominent role. Still, there’s no denying that Brown’s current rotation choices suggest Kolek may be headed toward a developmental role… again.

The Knicks’ lack of true point guard depth remains a concern, and unless Kolek forces his way back into the picture, it’s hard to see that changing soon. For now, his job is simple: stay ready, keep learning, and wait for another chance to prove he belongs.