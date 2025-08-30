The Knicks could trade elite defensive center for ‘value’ this upcoming season

In a perfect scenario, the New York Knicks would get a fully healthy Mitchell Robinson anchoring their defense all season long.

Unfortunately, Robinson’s career has been defined more by injuries than availability, leaving his long-term future in New York cloudy.

He played a career-high 72 games back in 2021–22, but since then, his appearances have steadily declined every season.

Last year, he suited up for just 17 games, averaging career lows in minutes, rebounds, and points across the campaign.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Robinson’s declining reliability

For the Knicks, Robinson’s absence was felt most during the playoffs, where his limited stamina left them undermanned defensively.

The version they got wasn’t anywhere near full strength, and the team couldn’t rely on him for sustained postseason impact.

That reality makes the 2025–26 season critical, both for Robinson’s career trajectory and the Knicks’ long-term roster planning.

At 27 years old and entering a contract year, the center is running out of chances to prove durability.

A major financial decision looming

Robinson carries a $12.9 million cap hit this season, and the Knicks will soon need to decide his financial future.

James Edwards III of The Athletic outlined possible routes, including an extension or waiting to reassess after the season.

A team-friendly extension could allow Robinson to bet on himself while providing New York with cost certainty moving forward.

The challenge is timing — Robinson may not want to hit free agency at 30, limiting his leverage in negotiations.

The trade possibility

Another option on the table is using Robinson’s value in a potential trade if he stays healthy this season.

In that scenario, the Knicks would essentially be “selling high,” capitalizing on his improved stock before another setback.

For a front office in win-now mode, that type of decision becomes tricky when a player fills such a niche role.

Robinson’s rim protection and rebounding aren’t easily replaced, especially when contending teams demand defensive anchors in the postseason.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What Robinson means to the Knicks’ playoff chances

Even with his inconsistent availability, Robinson’s value when healthy is impossible to ignore for a contending roster.

In playoff series, he’s often tasked with battling elite scoring bigs, a responsibility not every center can handle.

His ability to erase mistakes at the rim gives the Knicks flexibility in defensive schemes, unlocking opportunities for perimeter defenders.

Losing that presence in high-stakes games would leave a glaring hole, one that could decide playoff matchups in critical moments.

A season that defines his future

The Knicks appear willing to let Robinson play out this year before making any long-term commitment or decision.

If he can stay healthy and productive, he could earn either an extension or become a valuable trade asset.

If not, New York may finally explore alternatives, ending what has been a promising yet frustrating tenure in the city.

For Robinson, this season feels like a final audition — one last chance to prove he belongs in the Knicks’ future.