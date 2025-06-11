The Knicks could execute blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade swap

The New York Knicks are once again thinking big this offseason — and we’re not talking minor tweaks or bench upgrades.

This time, the buzz is swirling around a potential megadeal that would bring Kevin Durant to the Garden in a headline-grabbing swap.

The catch? It may require parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns, who just delivered one of the best seasons of his career.

Trading a 29-year-old rising star for a 36-year-old veteran might seem backward — but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Kevin Durant still plays like a scoring machine

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Kevin Durant continues to perform like a cheat code on the offensive end.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season, shooting .527 from the field and .430 from deep.

He’s not logging 40 minutes a night anymore, but when he’s on the floor, defenses still scramble to contain his rhythm.

If the Knicks want a go-to bucket-getter in crunch time, Durant still fits that mold — and he brings playoff poise too.

Swapping Towns may fix more than it breaks

Karl-Anthony Towns just wrapped up a monster campaign, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds on elite shooting numbers.

But during the playoffs, cracks showed — particularly on defense, where Towns struggled to protect the rim or switch effectively.

The Knicks are built around toughness and hustle, and Towns’ inconsistent defensive effort clashed with their postseason identity.

Moving him isn’t about production — it’s about fit, flexibility, and finding a piece that elevates their title ceiling.

A blockbuster deal would shake the East

Durant is entering the final year of his $194 million deal, with a cap hit of $54.7 million for the 2025 season.

Towns, meanwhile, starts year two of a $220.4 million extension with a $53.1 million hit and a $61 million player option.

Financially, the swap lines up — but it’s the ripple effect that matters most, especially if New York can add depth.

Towns may have become a fan favorite, earning the nickname “Bodega KAT,” but even favorites aren’t off-limits if rings are the goal.

Championship dreams demand bold decisions

According to The Athletic, the Knicks remain determined to end their 50-year title drought — and no move is off the table.

“Towns, based off his contract alone, could be a casualty if the Knicks decide to go big-game hunting,” the outlet noted.

They also acknowledged his breakout postseason and strong connection to the city, but winning is the ultimate priority now.

As painful as it might be, the front office may decide it’s time to trade comfort for firepower and roll the dice.

