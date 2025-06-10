Knicks unlikely to retain versatile big man this offseason

Precious Achiuwa will be a free agent this offseason and is unlikely to return to the New York Knicks, per Steve Popper of NewsDay. The Knicks’ decision to part ways with Achiuwa, a Bronx native and versatile big man, signifies a notable shift as the team prepares for the 2025-26 season.

Achiuwa’s departure after a season and a half highlights the Knicks’ evolving roster strategy and the challenges of balancing talent, fit, and financial limitations in their pursuit of a championship.

Precious Achiuwa wound up a hidden gem in a blockbuster trade

Achiuwa joined the Knicks in December 2023 as part of the trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for OG Anunoby.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old forward/center, a product of Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, brought tenacity, athleticism, and versatility, which earned him significant playing time while Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson were sidelined. He averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over 49 games.

Achiuwa grew frustrated with his reduced role

Unfortunately, the 2024-25 season saw Achiuwa’s role diminish.



A preseason ankle injury delayed his return until December, and once back, he struggled to secure consistent minutes, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 57 games.



The emergence of rookie Ariel Hukporti and Robinson’s return pushed Achiuwa to the fringes of the bench, resulting in just 34 playoff minutes over eight games, mostly in low-pressure situations.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The groundwork for Achiuwa’s exit was laid last offseason when the Knicks declined his $6.3 million qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent in order to maintain cap flexibility after acquiring Mikal Bridges.



He re-signed on a one-year, $6 million deal on July 30, but only after exploring other options, indicating mutual hesitation.



Reports suggest that Achiuwa was frustrated with his inconsistent role under Tom Thibodeau, while the coaching staff questioned his fit within their system.

This disconnect, combined with the Knicks’ hard-cap constraints as a first-apron team, makes his departure likely.

The Knicks also explored trades for centers following Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure to Oklahoma City and due to Robinson’s injuries.



Achiuwa’s exit aligns with a strategic shift toward younger, more affordable options, such as Hukporti, a second-round pick expected to fill the traditional big man role, indicating a preference for a conventional rim protector over Achiuwa’s hybrid skill set.

The Knicks might watch Achiuwa walk for another contender

For Achiuwa, leaving his hometown team opens up new opportunities.



At 25, his versatility and moments of brilliance make him attractive to both contenders and rebuilding teams. His next contract may provide the clearly defined role he lacked in New York.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Achiuwa’s time with the Knicks was uneven, he exceeded expectations for a trade throw-in. His departure reflects the NBA’s transient nature and the Knicks’ calculated focus on youth and depth.



As Achiuwa seeks a fresh start, Knicks fans will be watching to see if their team’s new interior dynamic can deliver the championship they desire.