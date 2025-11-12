The New York Knicks didn’t just pay OG Anunoby to be good — they paid him to be elite. When the team handed him a five-year, $212.5 million deal back in June 2024, it was a clear message that they believed he could become one of the best two-way players in basketball. Ten games into the 2025–26 season, he’s not just meeting those expectations. He’s starting to exceed them.

Anunoby’s impact has been undeniable on both ends of the floor, but it’s his defense that’s redefining what this Knicks team looks like under new head coach Mike Brown. And Brown, for one, isn’t being shy about where he stands on Anunoby’s place in the league.

“OG is an All-Star, in my opinion,” Brown said after Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. “Not only is he an All-Star, he’s an all-defensive performer. In my opinion he should have an opportunity amongst others in our group to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A complete force on both ends

Through 10 games, Anunoby is averaging 18 points, six rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks while shooting .482 from the field and nearly 40% from three. He’s also averaging 33.4 minutes per night, often taking on the toughest defensive assignments across multiple positions.

His numbers tell only part of the story. The rest comes from watching him erase passing lanes, stonewall drives to the rim, and force opposing stars into low-percentage looks. His physicality, timing, and awareness have become the backbone of New York’s defense — the type of presence that completely alters an opponent’s game plan.

Even in Tuesday’s 133–120 win over Memphis, where he went just 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, Anunoby’s defensive fingerprints were all over the game. He finished with 16 points, two steals, and a +24 plus-minus, showcasing exactly how much he influences the team’s success beyond shooting numbers.

The evolution under Mike Brown

Mike Brown’s system emphasizes communication, rotations, and accountability on defense. For Anunoby, that’s been the perfect environment to showcase his full skill set. He’s playing with confidence, freedom, and discipline — three things that don’t always coexist in modern basketball.

It’s no surprise Brown has quickly become one of his biggest advocates. The coach has seen stars come and go throughout his career, but few embody the grit and consistency Anunoby brings every night. He’s not the flashiest scorer, nor does he need to be. His value lies in doing the hard things — shutting down elite scorers, creating fast-break opportunities, and setting the tone for a team built on toughness.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Playing like an All-Star

The Knicks haven’t had an All-Star-level perimeter defender like this in years, or at least one playing to their potential. Anunoby’s ability to shift from guarding guards to big wings and even forwards gives New York the flexibility to switch everything defensively. That versatility is what makes him so valuable — and what could ultimately separate the Knicks from other contenders in the East.

If he keeps up his current pace, it’s hard to imagine the league overlooking him when All-Star voting begins. The offensive production alone is solid, but his defensive dominance puts him in rare company. The only question is whether he can maintain this level over a full 82-game season.

The key: staying healthy

Health has always been the only real concern with Anunoby. He’s battled various injuries throughout his career, and the Knicks are managing his workload carefully to avoid setbacks. The organization knows that if he stays on the court, he can anchor one of the best defenses in basketball — something New York hasn’t had in decades.

So far, everything is trending in the right direction. Anunoby’s body language, confidence, and consistency all suggest he’s comfortable and in rhythm. The Knicks’ recent four-game win streak is no coincidence; it’s directly tied to his influence.

If this continues, Mike Brown might be right. OG Anunoby isn’t just playing like an All-Star — he’s making a legitimate case to be named the Defensive Player of the Year. And for the Knicks, that’s exactly the kind of return they were hoping for when they made their $212 million bet on him.