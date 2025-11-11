The New York Knicks are playing their best basketball right now. They have now won five consecutive home games and are dominating in every way possible.

On Tuesday, they took down the struggling Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 133-120. They have now scored 130 or more points in three straight games for the first time in franchise history, as highlighted on Fireside Knicks, an Empire Sports Media podcast covering the Knicks.

Knicks continue to make scoring look too easy

The offense was clicking once again for New York, as they caught fire from three-point range. They shot 22-for-55 (40%) from three, just three makes short of setting a new franchise record for most threes in a single game.

The 55 attempts did set a new franchise record, as that is the most threes they’ve ever attempted in a single game. Jalen Brunson led the scoring attack with 32 points, and he knocked down six threes on nine attempts. Brunson also recorded a double-double in the effort with 10 assists.

New York once again demonstrated how they can shoot a team out of the game, as they stretched their lead over Memphis to as much as 28. After the first quarter, it was all Knicks the rest of the way.

The Knicks shut down Ja Morant

Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has had a rough start to the season, which has also been clouded by rumors about his future with the team. The Knicks did not make his rough start any better, as they shut him down completely in this one.

Morant finished with 16 points and 10 assists, but he shot an abysmal 4-for-14 from the field and committed eight turnovers, seven of which came in the first half. He finished with a plus-minus of -17, as his brutal start to an ugly Grizzlies campaign continued.

New York did a great job at not only forcing the turnovers, but scoring off of them. They scored 33 points off turnovers while Memphis scored just 11, demonstrating how great defense can turn into hyper-efficient offense.

Knicks took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter

New York had a 28-point lead late in the third quarter, but they allowed the Grizzlies to creep back in the game after playing lackadaisical defense. They outscored the Knicks 27-19 in the quarter after scoring 39 in the third quarter.

Memphis cut it to a 10-game point with approximately five minutes remaining and could’ve cut it to seven, but Vince Williams missed a wide-open three, and then they turned the ball over on the next possession. Turnovers killed the Grizzlies and helped the Knicks, as they turned the ball over 22 times.

New York will take the victory, but they will need to close games better if they want to keep the winning going, as not every game will be a blowout like Tuesday.

Overview

The Knicks are rolling at a great time and are looking dominant on both ends. They’ll look to continue that on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back, where they will try for their sixth straight win.