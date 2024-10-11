The Knicks are building a new dynamic-duo on offense

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks‘ decision to part ways with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo has raised several questions as they head into the 2024–25 season. Chief among them is how the team will replace Randle’s significant rebounding and scoring presence at power forward. While DiVincenzo was expected to provide sharp shooting off the bench, that responsibility now falls to Miles McBride, who has already shown signs of growth in that role.

To address the void left by Randle, the Knicks made a major move by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns will take on the role of the team’s primary center, addressing one of their most pressing needs. With news that Mitchell Robinson will be out until 2025, the acquisition of Towns becomes even more essential.

In recent years, Towns played as a power forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves, which saw a decline in his rebounding numbers compared to his double-digit rebounding seasons as a center.

Towns’ Production and Versatility

Last season, Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and shot 50.4% from the field, earning his fourth All-Star appearance. The Knicks are banking on Towns’ return to center to maximize his rebounding and spacing capabilities. His ability to draw defenders and create opportunities for teammates adds another dimension to New York’s offense.

In the Knicks’ second preseason game on Wednesday night, they cruised to a 117–94 victory over the Washington Wizards. While the preseason result has little significance, it was a glimpse into Towns’ potential impact. Despite struggling with his shooting early on, Towns finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He shot 7–20 from the field and just 1–7 from three-point range but made 10 of 11 free throws. His defensive presence and rebounding compensated for his shooting struggles, showing his value even on an off night.

“I’m happy that it went the way it did today,” Towns said after Wednesday’s win. “There’s going to be tough nights when I’m not shooting well, especially at the Garden. Obviously, the pressure’s different. Show mental toughness to my teammates and the fans even when things are not going well, I’ll pick it up on either the defensive end, or just find the groove sooner than later in the game.”

Developing Chemistry with Jalen Brunson

One of the most encouraging signs from the Knicks’ preseason victory was the growing chemistry between Towns and point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson, who finished with 23 points on 7–10 shooting, benefitted from several assists from Towns, who is already proving to be a valuable playmaker in the Knicks’ offense.

Randle offered a reliable pick-and-roll option for the Knicks in previous seasons, but Towns brings a new dynamic to the center position. His ability to draw multiple defenders allows him to kick the ball out to perimeter shooters and create open looks for teammates. The Knicks’ wing players, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, should thrive in this system, reaping the benefits of Towns’ spacing and passing.

Towns is expected to replicate some of the offensive traits that Isaiah Hartenstein brought to the team last season but with far superior scoring ability. The real question is whether Towns can elevate his defensive game to become a truly dominant two-way player for a Knicks team with championship aspirations.

The Knicks are Changing Their Strategy

The biggest difference between Randle and Towns is their offensive approach. Randle often took control of the offense, while Towns is more comfortable playing a secondary role alongside Brunson. Towns will likely focus on rebounding and providing a strong scoring presence, complementing Brunson’s playmaking.

This isn’t to downplay Randle’s contributions, as he was a key figure on both ends of the floor for New York. However, Towns brings different qualities to the table. His shooting is a game-changer—he shot 41.6% from three-point range last season, compared to Randle’s 31.1%. This vast difference in shooting opens up the Knicks’ offense in ways that will make them more dangerous, particularly if Towns can consistently knock down his shots.

Embracing the Pressure of Madison Square Garden

Playing in Madison Square Garden brings an added level of intensity, but Towns seems prepared for the challenge. With the Knicks eyeing a deep postseason run, they’ll need all of their key players to stay healthy and build strong chemistry throughout the regular season.

If Towns continues to develop his chemistry with Brunson and the rest of the Knicks’ lineup, they have the potential to dominate any opponent. With a more versatile offensive system and solid defensive potential, the Knicks are poised to make noise in the playoffs, and Towns could be the key to unlocking their full potential.