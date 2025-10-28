The Knicks are already running into some big injury concerns

The New York Knicks are off to a solid start this season, but injuries have been at the center of the conversation. With Karl-Anthony Towns nursing a grade 2 groin strain and Josh Hart managing a lower back issue (and playing through it), the team’s depth has already been tested. But the situation surrounding Mitchell Robinson has quietly become the most concerning storyline of all.

The 27-year-old big man missed most of last season, appearing in only 17 games after dealing with lingering ankle problems.

In limited action, he averaged 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds — numbers that barely scratch the surface of what he’s capable of when healthy. His presence in the paint is usually transformative, anchoring New York’s defense with his length and timing, but conditioning issues and durability concerns have repeatedly kept him from sustaining success.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Load management or lingering injury?

New head coach Mike Brown has labeled Robinson’s absence as part of a “load management” plan, but that explanation is beginning to sound less convincing. The veteran center will miss his fourth straight game Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and at this point, it’s fair to wonder if there’s more going on than just rest. Reports and speculation suggest Robinson may have re-aggravated his ankle injury during the preseason, and the team’s caution could be tied to preventing a setback.

The Knicks have every reason to be careful. Robinson’s injury history is extensive, and given his style of play — which depends on explosiveness, verticality, and second-chance energy — even a minor lower-body issue can limit his effectiveness.

Still, the lack of transparency about his status only fuels concern. If he’s dealing with another significant setback, New York’s frontcourt rotation could face serious challenges in maintaining defensive consistency.

High stakes for a player in a contract year

This season carries extra weight for Robinson beyond just team success. He’s in the final year of his deal and hoping to secure a long-term contract, either in New York or elsewhere. Unfortunately, the best ability in free agency is availability, and if he can’t stay on the floor, his market value will take a hit.

Robinson’s defensive instincts remain elite when he’s at full strength. Few players in the league can match his ability to alter shots without fouling or dominate the offensive glass. But staying healthy long enough to showcase those traits has been the recurring challenge. For both Robinson and the Knicks, this is a pivotal stretch — one that could shape not just the team’s short-term success, but his long-term future as well.

Knicks forced to adapt while waiting for Robinson’s return

In the meantime, the Knicks are doing their best to adjust. They’ve leaned on small-ball lineups and given extended minutes to new bench players like Guerschon Yabusele to fill the void in the frontcourt. It’s allowed some of those pieces to develop chemistry, but there’s no denying how much Robinson’s defensive impact changes the team’s identity.

When healthy, he gives the Knicks something no one else on the roster can — elite rim protection and commanding rebounding presence. For now, though, it’s troubling that he hasn’t played a single minute to start the season. The team remains hopeful his time will come soon, but until it does, questions about his health and future in New York will continue to linger.