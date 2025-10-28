Knicks’ brand new bench toy is throwing up bricks

The New York Knicks are still working out the kinks early in the 2025 season. With a reshaped roster and new offensive flow under development, it’s clear there’s going to be a learning curve before everything clicks. But one area of concern that’s hard to overlook so far is the early shooting slump from new guard Jordan Clarkson.

The 33-year-old veteran has yet to look like the microwave scorer fans expected when he joined the team. Through the opening stretch of games, Clarkson is shooting just 26.1% from the field and a rough 20% from beyond the arc, hitting only two of his first ten three-point attempts. Those numbers are uncharacteristic for a player who’s built his entire career around creating instant offense off the bench.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Struggling to find his place in the Knicks’ new offense

Clarkson’s early-season woes seem to be less about talent and more about timing and fit. The Knicks are trying to change the way they move the ball, putting a greater emphasis on spacing, quick decisions, and defensive versatility. For a player who thrives in isolation and rhythm scoring, that kind of adjustment takes time.

Against the Miami Heat on Sunday, Clarkson endured one of his toughest outings yet, shooting 2-for-11 from the field and missing all four of his three-point attempts. He managed just two assists and three rebounds, finishing with an 18.2% field goal percentage. When shots aren’t falling, Clarkson’s confidence tends to dip, but the team needs him to keep shooting — because once he finds his groove, he’s capable of flipping a game in minutes.

History suggests patience is the right approach

It’s easy to forget that Clarkson has made a career out of bouncing back from cold starts. Last season with the Utah Jazz, he averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists while shooting .408 from the field across 37 games. He’s always been a streaky scorer, prone to short slumps before heating up and carrying his team for stretches.

What makes this particular stretch different is the environment. Clarkson is learning how to play alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and a bench group that’s still defining roles. The offense flows differently in New York — it’s less about hero shots and more about movement and spacing. That means Clarkson will have to tweak his approach to find spots where he can make the most impact.

Knicks know what Clarkson can bring once he settles in

The Knicks didn’t bring in Clarkson to be perfect out of the gate. They brought him in because of what he can do once he settles in — provide scoring punch, creativity, and experience off the bench. With Miles McBride currently away from the team for personal reasons, Clarkson’s presence becomes even more crucial in maintaining offensive balance.

He may be throwing up more bricks than buckets right now, but the confidence hasn’t gone anywhere. The Knicks know how quickly that can change. Once Clarkson rediscovers his rhythm, New York’s bench will look a lot more dangerous.