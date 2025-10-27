Knicks’ lockdown defender continues strong start

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby could be in for a huge season. Along with the growing offensive game he has going on, he continues to be a true force on the defensive side of the ball.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby is having a great defensive stretch to open the season

On Sunday against the Miami Heat, Anunoby recorded three steals, which now puts him tied for the most steals through the first three games of the season with eight. Offensively, it wasn’t his best night, as he scored 14 points and shot just 4-for-13 from the field.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Anunoby continues to show his true value to the Knicks. His defensive prowess is what gives the team an identity on that end, and he has a real chance to be a leading candidate for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award by season’s end.

Anunoby’s defense helps the rest of the guys also play stronger on that end. Through the first three games, the team has been much more active defensively, and they have been able to effectively turn stops into scoring opportunities.

Anunoby makes the entire team’s defense stronger

The new system under new head coach Mike Brown also helps Anunoby, as the quicker pace keeps him in great shape to quickly transition from offense to defense. Anunoby was already established as one of the top perimeter defenders in the league, but now he could be in for a huge campaign defensively.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At full strength, the Knicks could be a tough defensive unit for teams to score on. A fully healthy rotation would also include Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson, two strong defensive players who can complement Anunoby and Mikal Bridges pretty well.

Anunoby will look to continue his hot start to the season on Tuesday when New York heads to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.