Studs no Duds: Knicks notch season-high 37 assists in win over Wizards

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had another successful night in the office as they dominated the visiting Washington Wizards. There was nothing wrong with playing at game speed in what felt like an exhibition for New York. The Knicks shot 50% from both the field and beyond the arc, finishing the night with a remarkable 37 assists. Six rotation players scored in double figures, showcasing a phenomenal performance as they prepare for an important five-game road trip.

Jalen Brunson growing as a playmaker

Fans and media have questioned the star point guard’s performance this season, but Brunson’s ingenuity as a basketball player made it clear that he would eventually find his rhythm.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks faced a challenging schedule at the start of the season, making it difficult for Brunson to make adjustments on the fly. However, now that 14 games have passed, he has restored his balance and effectiveness.

In just 30 minutes of play, Brunson scored 26 points and dished out 11 assists without committing a single turnover. This performance marked his best game as a primary playmaker this season, with 11 assists being a standout achievement and this being only his second game with zero turnovers. Jalen Brunson’s return to form could spell trouble for the rest of the league.

Cameron Payne is a spark plug the Knicks need

Cam Payne’s tenacity reinvigorates the team whenever he’s on the floor. Weighing in at 190 pounds, he plays with the intensity of someone weighing 250 pounds, complemented by a Kevin Durant-like wingspan—he’s simply fearless.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a recent game against the Washington Wizards, he recorded 17 points and seven assists. It’s Payne’s unpredictable nature that makes him such an energizing presence; you never know if he’s going for an incredible putback dunk or pulling up for a three-pointer in transition. He has a diverse skill set, and when the playoffs come around, the jokes about Payne will be replaced with praise.

Peak Passing and efficiency

The Wizards may not be among the best teams in the league, but a win like this is still impressive. The Knicks appeared to be a well-oiled machine against Washington, making 20 out of 40 three-point attempts and achieving a season-high 37 assists.

This marks their second consecutive game with more than 30 assists, solidifying the Knicks’ status as one of the most offensive powerhouse teams in the league. New York ranks in the top five for points per game, is second in field goal percentage, and third in three-point percentage.

They also excel in minimizing mistakes on offense, ranking second in the league for fewest turnovers per game, which is better than both the Celtics and Cavaliers.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Wizards

The Wizards were overmatched, fielding a roster of young, inexperienced players eager to make their mark. Meanwhile, New York’s defense tightened up, causing the Wizards to shoot just 33% from three-point range and commit 10 turnovers.

The upcoming road trip will be a crucial opportunity for the Knicks to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the league. They have five challenging matchups starting on the road in Phoenix and concluding in Charlotte.

This is a prime chance for New York to regain respect and instill fear in their opponents by achieving a 5-0 record during this stretch. Additional matchups include a showdown against Nikola Jokic in Denver and a primetime game in Dallas featuring Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.