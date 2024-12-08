Studs and Duds: Knicks’ win streak snapped in loss to the Pistons

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On the verge of a five-game winning streak, the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Karl-Anthony Towns sat out of this one with minor injury management as Jalen Brunson carried the load on this occasion offensively. New York’s defense continues to be the hindrance in their quest to prominence. If not altered, the Knicks will not be a well-respected choice to win big in the association. They fell short against the Pistons by a score of 120–111.

Studs from the Knicks’ loss to the Pistons

Mikal Bridges has returned to form

Stringing together wins remains on the Knick’s agenda, but watching the progress in Mikal Bridges’ role has been deemed fruitful. The leader of the NBA in minutes per game, Bridges has averaged 22 points per game, shooting 54% from the field over the last four games.

Maintaining his confidence on offense has been crucial. Being the bridge from the first to the second unit has allowed Bridges to find his rhythm at a higher volume. Brunson was tremendous in finding Bridges in his spots for good looks in the forward’s seventh 20-point game this season.

Precious Achiuwa looked solid in his second game back

In his second game back, center Precious Achiuwa looked limitless with an incredible sequence in the third quarter. An emphatic block from Achiuwa followed by an exhilarating fast break and looked to shift the momentum for New York.

Posting six points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in only 27 minutes, there won’t be much of an issue getting Achiuwa back to game speed as he showed tremendous poise and tenacity. In extended play, it could’ve been Achiuwa making all the difference against the Pistons.

Duds from the Knicks’ loss to the Pistons

Defense still a question

New York never took the lead against Detroit as the Pistons shot 50% from three, and Cade Cunningham went off for a 29-point triple-double. The Knicks sit 18th in NBA defensive rating while being 22nd in opponent point percentage. The reliance on high-powered offense has handicapped the effort New York exerts on a game-to-game basis.

Following the loss to Detroit, Bridges was asked where he thinks the Knicks are defensively, saying per SNY’s Ian Begley, “Not good. I think we pick and choose when. And we ain’t that good to be able to just pick when we want to play defense.”

Pacing oneself for a long NBA season is conducive to walking into the postseason in top shape. While the Knicks have a roster that can win from any playoff seed, consistent bad habits indicate a lack of discipline which can be exploited during the brightest moments. The Pistons did just that, eviscerating the Knicks from the opening tip while showing more grit on both ends of the floor.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Pistons

Towns boast the highest defensive rating of any starter. He’s been disavowing the reputation of his defensive prowess and climbing the MVP ranks. Brunson tallied 31 points and 10 assists, but with five turnovers the execution level of New York left much to be desired. New York goes on the road next to face the Toronto Raptors. Former Knicks forward RJ Barrett has been having a career year in Toronto, and it would be wise to anticipate his best effort against his former team.