Knicks star guard bashes team’s defense after Pistons loss

New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges is not satisfied with his team’s defensive efforts this season. He voiced his frustrations on Saturday night following the Knicks’ disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Mikal Bridges calls out Knicks for lackadaisical defense

Per SNY, Bridges slammed the inconsistent quality of defense that he and his teammates have shown through 23 games this year after they fell to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 120-111 on Saturday night:

“Not good,” Bridges said of his thoughts on New York’s defense in 2024-25. “I think we pick and choose when. We ain’t that good to be able to just pick when we want to play defense. I don’t think any team’s that good when they just pick when they want to play defense. I think it starts with me, as well. Just got to be more vocal and lead by example, as well. It’s all of us.”

Knicks could not slow down efficient Pistons in loss

The Knicks’ most recent loss came at the hands of a rebuilding Pistons team that is 10-15 on the campaign. New York allowed six Detroit stars to score in double figures. To make matters worse, the Knicks could not stymie the Pistons from shooting 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from the three-point line, and dishing out 28 assists.

This poor showing came in stride with the overall effort that the Knicks have shown on the season. New York owns the 10th-worst defensive rating (114.1) in the league.

Bridges yearns to galvanize the Knicks to full defensive potential

While Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s troops have held teams to the 10th-fewest points per game (111.1 PPG) in the Association thus far, their defensive tenacity and consistency have been spotty. Bridges recognizes this. As a former 2022 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, he and OG Anunoby serve as the Knicks’ vanguards on that end of the floor.

Thus, in the midst of his own lackluster season, it will be on the Villanova product to galvanize his teammates to bring it for all 48 minutes in stopping the ball and protecting the rim. The Knicks have the personnel and talent to boast a championship-level defense this year. If they assume that potential, losses to sub-.500 teams like the Pistons will become increasingly avoidable.