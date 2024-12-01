Studs and Duds: Knicks remain undefeated in NBA Cup with close win over Hornets

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The day after Thanksgiving, NBA hoops were back, and the New York Knicks may have had too much to eat on Turkey Day. On the road in Charlotte, the NBA Emirates Cup qualifiers continued, but the Hornets were missing six key rotation players.

Despite the Hornets’ shortcomings, the game remained tight throughout. Thanks to timely shots from Miles McBride, along with the versatile Josh Hart, the Knicks secured a 99–98 victory on Friday night. New York is now 3-0 in the cup matchups.

Studs from the Knicks’ win over the Hornets

Josh Hart can do it all

Hart’s maniacal playing style sets a unique tone for the team. This season, he has already delivered several outstanding performances, surpassing his production from last year. Currently, he averages 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. In a closely contested matchup against the Hornets, Hart recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, contributing to a one-point victory.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Knicks hold an 11-8 record, and it’s clear that they would be below .500 without Hart’s impact. The qualities Hart brings to the game are irreplaceable, making him one of the most valuable contracts in the NBA.

Miles McBride is back

McBride’s dynamic offensive style, combined with his unique flair, makes him a fan favorite. When he plays to his strengths, he significantly elevates the Knicks’ performance. In the recent game against the Hornets, McBride scored crucial points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds. Since returning from injury, he has averaged 10.7 points per game over the last three games.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

As he continues to regain his form, it’s reasonable to expect his scoring average to increase by five or more points. A confident McBride could be a game-changer in tight playoff situations, potentially determining the outcome between winning and losing.

Jalen Brunson for MVP

Against the Hornets, it was Brunson handling business in closing time to the tune of 11 points in six minutes. In the last five games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 30 points and 9.6 assists per game, looking even better than when he finished top five in MVP voting. An unspoken improvement from Brunson has been his shot quality, sitting at a 61 true-shooting percentage, getting to his spots at ease, and executing seamlessly has been a growth in Brunson’s game as the primary playmaker for New York.

Duds from the Knicks’ win over the Hornets

Mikal Bridges in a funk

This selection for “Duds” is performance based; not a way to ridicule Bridges’ qualities as a player. The rough start to this season can’t be ignored, and holding Mikal Bridges to winning standards exemplifies the championship standard that the Knicks have been held to.

From the words of Hart regarding Mikal following the win against Charlotte:

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to win a championship, he’s gonna be a key piece of that, and we need to continue to build him up,” Hart said to the media (h/t NBA_NewYork on X).

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bridges’ struggles exist on both sides of the ball, and as good as he’s been in those departments in the past, to think he can’t find a rhythm again is malpractice. The consummate professional Bridges has been, he’s not been too forceful to impose himself on the game.

The issue arises when waiting for his turn and not finding his rhythm on offense. Averaging 15.5 points per game this season, he’s down four points from last season, while shooting percentages have also dropped significantly. Bridges is shooting 30% from three, down from 37% last season. The lack of offense wouldn’t be an issue if Bridges’ defense wasn’t a concern. In 19 games, he has only committed 15 fouls.

His opponents aren’t afraid to take him in iso, while Bridges hasn’t been the aggressor on offense, with only six free throw attempts this season. On the five-game road trip, Mikal’s averages dipped to 13 points per game on 36% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc. He’s a tremendously talented player, and once he’s out of this rough patch, the fanbase will treat him with utmost respect.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Hornets

The New York Knicks finish the road trip going 3-2 with some big wins in Denver and Charlotte but questionable losses to Dallas and Utah. The verdict on New York is still up in the air 19 games into the season. Stringing together wins is when things will be clear with the Knicks. Until then, having New York in championship conversation can’t be done with confidence. The talent on the Knicks with great coaching leaves much to be desired.

New York is ranked top five in points per game while being top three in field goal and three-point percentage. How they only sit three games above .500 falls to the poor defensive effort the Knicks have displayed. Looking ahead sits a four-game home stand with three games against teams below .500. This is the stretch for New York to take advantage and get on a nice winning streak.