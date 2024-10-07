Studs and Duds: Knicks open preseason with gritty win over Hornets 

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are back for preseason action with their first opponent being the Charlotte Hornets. A young, dynamic Charlotte squad looked to quiet the noise around a new and improved Knicks roster with pieces that touched the floor together for the first time Sunday. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges were the story as they debuted in Knicks jerseys. Following this contest, the anticipation of opening night is paramount as New York showed flashes of brilliance and minor hiccups that are to be smoothed over in a short time.

Studs: Bodega Kat and Manhattan Bridges

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In their first preseason action with New York, both men did not disappoint. Only playing the first half, we saw Bridges and Kat combine for 14 points as they were sharpening iron’ for the Knicks. Towns scored 10 points in 14 minutes in what was an off night, only shooting 28% from the field. The deep three from KAT in the first quarter was all the glimpse viewers needed to see what he’s bringing to New York, a facet of offense New York has yet to see and will take some getting used to.

Towns is a career 40% shooter from three-point range as the Knicks’ starting center. It cannot be underestimated how much higher he alone makes the Knicks’ floor.

Mikal Bridges played more conservatively, which is expected as he’s adjusting to a role that will have him as the second or third offensive option. There’s an idea circulating that head coach Tom Thibodeau should stagger Bridges’ minutes with the bench unit for maximum effectiveness. This would help solve New York’s depth issue and ensure that Bridges gets enough scoring opportunities.

Thibodeau seemed to try this strategy on Sunday night by subbing Bridges out early and bringing in sixth man Miles McBride. We can expect Bridges to have a more scoring-focused role on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Brunson with room to work

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was exceptional for Brunson, and one can expect this season to be even better. With KAT at the center position, Brunson has more space to operate than ever before. Knicks fans got a taste of what’s to come as he scored 12 points in 14 minutes. Brunson displayed his range and even executed a rare dunk on a fast break midway through the second quarter.

The effectiveness of a Brunson-Towns pick and roll will be further showcased in upcoming games, especially since KAT’s shots weren’t falling too well, but the spacing he creates is unlike anything New York fans have seen from a star big man before. Brunson averaged nearly 29 points per game last season without the benefit of an open floor, and it wouldn’t be surprising if that number rose to over 30 points per game this upcoming season.

Is Miles McBride headed for a breakout season with the Knicks?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, it became evident that McBride’s game had improved, but the New York roster changed significantly throughout the season. The trades involving players like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes provided an opportunity for McBride to showcase his skills. His average of 18 points per game as a starter last season demonstrated that he can perform at a high level.

This season, the Knicks management will rely on McBride to be the team’s sixth man from the start, and he had an impressive performance on Sunday night, scoring 22 points in 25 minutes. Expectations are high for McBride to shine in the preseason. Focusing on getting McBride in rhythm will elevate New York’s potential from the beginning, especially as most teams focus on the starters.

McBride will have the opportunity to capitalize on open looks and execute plays. His role will be similar to that of Donte DiVincenzo last season, where he will serve as an excellent decoy when playing with the starters.

Tyler Kolek was impressive in his Knicks debut

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ second-round pick, Tyler Kolek, showed his skills against Charlotte. He made 3 out of 5 three-point attempts and also managed to get two steals. Kolek may not have the same level of athleticism as some players, but he displayed a more strategic and calculated style of play, similar to star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Whether it’s preseason or not, many fans are hopeful that Kolek will get a chance to play in the upcoming season. Although New York has signed guards Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet, both of whom performed well in the game against Charlotte, Kolek’s strong performance indicated that he belongs on the court both offensively and defensively. His 11-point contribution will likely impress the decision-makers in the Knicks organization, and he may have the opportunity to earn his place in the rotation, similar to McBride.

Duds: The Knicks’ defense struggled against the Hornets

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the first preseason game, it was expected to see some flaws. What stands out is that many people predicted these flaws. Trading Randle and Donte might have been the right move, but we can’t overlook the tenacity and toughness of both men. A certain level of grit has been traded to Minnesota, so now the Knicks must establish a clear defensive identity.

The Hornets quickly gained a 12-point lead in the first quarter, taking advantage of New York’s defensive struggles. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will aim to lead by example this season, but New York had a rough start against Charlotte. The challenge for New York’s best defenders this season will be finding the right balance and executing well on both offense and defense night in and night out.