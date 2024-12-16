Studs and Duds from Knicks’ win over the Magic on the road 

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

After five days of rest, the New York Knicks were back in action against the Orlando Magic. The Magic were missing their key players, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but Mo Wagner still managed to lead all scorers with 32 points. The Knicks enjoyed strong performances from Towns and Brunson on the offensive end, but even more impressive was their execution on defense. Their active play at both ends of the court made a significant difference, resulting in a 100-91 victory for New York on the road.

Studs from the Knicks’ win over the Magic:

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting together an MVP case

It’s the season to be tenacious, and Karl-Anthony Towns has been impressive, averaging 21.6 points and 18.6 rebounds over the last three games. In a recent matchup against the Magic, he recorded 22 points, 22 rebounds, and five assists. Towns has demonstrated his ability to dominate a critical aspect of the game by securing offensive rebounds for second-chance points while limiting the opposing team’s possessions.

Currently, he ranks fifth on NBA.com’s MVP ladder due to his consistent performance and significant impact, leading the league in rebounds while shooting 44% from three-point range. By making more three-pointers and grabbing more rebounds than MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, Towns is stringing together successful games and strong performances, positioning himself to break into the top three in the MVP rankings.

Mikal Bridges is having a great December

Bridges has had an impressive run in December, effectively finding his role and regaining his well-known efficiency. He has averaged 21 points per game, shooting 56% from the field and 42% from three-point range. With Bridges playing the most minutes in the league, it was only a matter of time before he reignited his spark and began playing at a high level.

The distribution of shots among the team’s stars has significantly influenced how defenses approach the Knicks. When Bridges is timid or struggles to find his rhythm, it affects the entire rotation. Anunoby is having a career year, but he and Josh Hart aren’t particularly strong at creating their own scoring opportunities.

Bridges leads the league in plus/minus while also logging the most minutes, indicating that he is making the team better. Additionally, even when statistics may not capture it, his hustle, energy, and commitment to making winning plays consistently uplift the team’s morale when he is on the court.

Duds from the Knicks’ win over the Magic

Poor bench scoring

The Knicks rank among the bottom five teams in the league for total bench points, and there doesn’t appear to be any improvement on the horizon. While it’s natural to rely heavily on your best players to perform consistently, the theme of ‘sustainability’ has become crucial for a Knicks team that is all too familiar with the impact of injuries.

One of the most interesting dynamics heading into the offseason was the focus on improving bench depth, but this issue was never adequately addressed. Making moves like bringing in Cameron Payne and hoping for a leap in performance from Miles McBride are decent options; however, both players have limitations that make their effectiveness dependent on matchups.

Acquiring another scoring wing could significantly enhance the Knicks’ bench. Exploring options like Cody Martin from the Hornets or Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards could be game-changers in terms of adding bench scoring. However, it’s important to recognize that not all trade packages are created equal. The Knicks cannot afford to give up any key players, which confines trade discussions largely to rookies and draft picks.

Takeaways from the victory

Captain Brunson led the scoring for the Knicks in this game and is quietly having the most efficient season of his career. He has achieved a career-best true shooting percentage of 62%, while the Knicks currently hold a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference. A challenging matchup is on the horizon as New York travels to Minnesota to face the 14-11 Timberwolves.

This game will feature Brunson competing against his former teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, along with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo representing New York. Taking care of business on the road will ease the challenges ahead, especially with a lineup of below .500 teams remaining on the schedule this month.