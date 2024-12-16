Knicks’ struggling star wing has finally turned the corner

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges’ first season with the New York Knicks has been a tumultuous one. However, December has seen him turn a corner and play closer to the type of player they traded away five first-round picks for in the offseason.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges is starting to find his groove

Bridges had one of his most impactful games of the season in Sunday’s win over the Orlando Magic. He scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor and 1-for-3 from three.

He also showcased his strong defense, an area of which that has given him trouble this season. He recorded a steal and a block against Orlando and held Jalen Suggs to have a quiet night, as the Magic point guard recorded just nine points and shot 4-for-19 from the floor.

Sunday’s game against the Magic continues a positive trend of games for Bridges this month. In December, he is averaging 21.1 points per game on 54% shooting from the floor and 42% from three. Additionally, he has the highest plus-minus in the NBA this month at +94.

Bridges is adapting to his role

Growing pains were to be expected for the two-way wing, as his role was impacted the most by the team’s offseason trades. He went from being the top guy in Brooklyn to having to take a back seat behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, a role that is going to take time to adjust to.

It seems like Bridges is starting to get more comfortable in his role, as he is quietly playing well on a consistent basis. His improved play is huge for the Knicks, as there will be times when they will need him to step up if Brunson or Towns have an off night. As the season continues, Bridges will continue to develop on-court chemistry, find his role, and stick to it. How he has played in December is an encouraging sign moving forward.