Knicks head coach shuts down defensive problems narrative

The New York Knicks have seemingly had troubles on defense this season, an alarming trend considering the amount of versatility they have along with being coached under a defensive-minded person in Tom Thibodeau. While the team has gotten off to a decent 15-10 start, the expectations were higher for them up to this point.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau doesn’t think defense has been an issue

Their offense has been a juggernaut, as they have the third-highest offensive rating in the NBA this season at 120.8. But their defense has been the key to their early season struggles.

However, Thibodeau does not agree that the defense has been a problem, and rather thinks that it is an area that is improving:

“I think we’re top 10 in points allowed, we’re [12th] in points in the paint, we’re fifth in fast-break points allowed, we’re top five in second-chance points allowed, so those are all good markers,” Thibodeau said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “Defensive field goal percentage the last 10 games has been good. I think we’re 13th [overall]. It’s all moving in the right direction. Can it be better? Yes, and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

The Knicks have had some games this season where they look impossible to score on, but other games where teams are lighting them up from three or gashing the interior. It’s part of having a completely retooled roster with pieces that need time to gel.

The Knicks are still trying to form chemistry

The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges in the offseason to pair him alongside OG Anunoby on the wings and shore up the defense. While those two have the potential to be an elite defensive combo, it has also been apparent that there are still communication issues on that end of the floor all-around from New York.

Additionally, the Knicks have been without their best interior defender in Mitchell Robinson all season so far, and will likely not have him back until close to February. Robinson provides them with the rebounding and rim protection that New York has badly been missing in his absence.

Eventually, Robinson will return to the court, and the hope is that his return will make their defense a much better unit overall. Until then, however, they will need to find ways to be a strong unit defensively on a more consistent basis. New York will have an opportunity to start a trend of playing consistently good defense when they take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday.