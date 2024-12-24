Studs and Duds from Knicks’ fourth-straight win over the Raptors

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks, on a three-game winning streak, hosted former teammate RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors. OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns delivered outstanding performances, combining for 62 points. The Knicks’ offensive versatility has been a pleasure to witness this December.

With numerous talented players performing at their best, New York consistently finds different ways to secure victories. In this game, the Knicks made 17 three-pointers and recorded 34 assists, resulting in a 139-125 win over the Raptors.

Studs and Duds from the Knicks’ win over the Raptors

OG Anunoby with a masterclass performance

Last month, Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points against the Denver Nuggets, setting a new standard for what he can achieve with the right opportunity. In a game against his former team, he impressed again by scoring 31 points while shooting 87% from the field. At one point, Anunoby was a perfect 11-for-11 from the field and dominated the game, scoring on three straight possessions in the third quarter before eventually missing a shot.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby, who signed a $212 million contract with the New York Knicks, is expecting a larger role on a competitive team, and so far, his expectations are being met. This marked his second game of the season with over 30 points, and his average of 17.1 points per game is the highest he has achieved in five seasons.

His tenacious defense and development as a two-way player will likely make him a key factor in the playoffs, especially in anticipated matchups against teams like the Orlando Magic or Boston Celtics.

Cameron Payne stuns the Raptors

The Knicks made a somewhat under-the-radar signing this offseason by bringing in nine-year veteran Cameron Payne. In a game against the Raptors, Payne scored a season-high 19 points, shooting 70% from the field and hitting four three-pointers. The combination of Payne and McBride is impressive, but the Knicks still need to find a solution for bench production on the wing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges leads the league in minutes played and serves as a link between the starters and the bench. Currently, the Knicks have the lowest-scoring bench in the league. While Payne’s level of production may not be consistent, his effort is precisely what New York needs every night until they can address their wing depth issues.

Karl-Anthony Towns looks remarkable

After a poor shooting performance against the Pelicans on Saturday night, Towns delivered an impressive game against the Raptors at Madison Square Garden. While OG Anunoby couldn’t miss a shot, Towns found his rhythm in the third quarter, going a perfect 4 for 4 and finishing with 27 points through three quarters. He ended the game with 31 points and 10 rebounds, shooting an impressive 73% from the field.

This Knicks team, led by Towns, is performing at a championship level. Towns boasts the second-highest net rating among all starters, trailing only Anunoby, and he also has the highest true shooting percentage on the team. Given the consistency he has shown this season, it was no surprise that he rebounded from his previous night in New Orleans. The league’s leading rebounder rightfully occupies the sixth spot on the NBA’s MVP ladder.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Raptors

Maintaining momentum into the new year after a strong season start is a victory for the Knicks. The team’s camaraderie is at an all-time high, reflected in their impressive third-ranked offensive rating and fourth-ranked defensive rating over the last 10 games. Looking ahead, the San Antonio Spurs, featuring Victor Wembanyama, will visit Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks on Christmas Day.

During Wembanyama’s previous appearance at the Garden, he had a disappointing performance as a rookie. However, the Knicks should prepare for a motivated big man, especially following his recent impressive game where he scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds against New York.