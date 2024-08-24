Should the Knicks take a look at former Suns FA forward?

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been linked to a new free agent that just hit the market from the Phoenix Suns.

Combo forward Nassir Little was just released by the Suns on Wednesday, making him an interesting player for the Knicks to look into as they aim to fill their final roster spot. Perhaps the biggest void that New York had in their lineup a year ago was a backup center who could give their second unit the same level of size strength versatility, shooting, and playmaking that Julius Randle provided in the starting lineup.

The Knicks tried experimenting with several different lineups at forward, including playing Josh Hart at the four in spurts. They also deployed Precious Achiuwa at backup power forward after he was dealt to the Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023, and even minutes to Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims.

Backup forward has been an area of need for the Knicks for months on end

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Hartenstein has departed for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Knicks have brought on two forwards in Chuma Okeke and Keita Bates-Diop, Little could slide right in as another option that could even overtake the former two combo forwards and give the Knicks a style of play that’s conducive to winning and the brand of basketball they put on display last season.

Little had a quiet campaign in his debut season with the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per night on 46 percent shooting from the field but a paltry 30 percent connect rate from three-point range. He did so in 10.2 minutes per contest, but has shown the ability to put up serviceable numbers when deployed as a featured piece in an offense.

The Florida native had a career year for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021–22, where he posted averages of 9.8 points 5.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while also hitting on 46 percent of his looks from the field and 33.1 percent from deep.

How Little could help the Knicks in 2024-25

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Little could be a perfect fit for the Knicks for a handful of reasons. Although his percentages look underwhelming on paper, he was a surprisingly consistent three-point scorer on a game-by-game basis predicated off of volume. His 1.1 three-pointers made per contest came because he consistently knocked down triples per night. Secondly, Little plays at a fast pace and finds open spots in the half-court, both of which were proven remedies for success for the Knicks last year, which Donte DiVincenzo helped institute on the team.

Little also has great exposure to playing a wide variety of team defensive sets throughout his career, most notably in the 2022–23 campaign under Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. He played both the small forward and power forward positions while the Blazers ran a zone-oriented defense, as well as a box-and-one throughout that year.

Lastly, Little has the athletic motor and upside that rivals that of Bates-Diop and Okeke. It is plausible to think that the 24-year-old could spell for Randle off the bench and give the Knicks a quality 13 to 17 minutes off the bench. He can knock down a timely three or so, get his hands in the passing lanes, run hard and transition, crash the boards, and give the Knicks opportunities off the glass, doing the dirty work that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau expects from all his troops.

Seeing that the UNC product earned $6.25 million in Phoenix last season, he could be a cost-effective stash for New York that could run the risk of blossoming into as great a starting forward that the Knicks could use in an increased role over time, or as an enticing trade chip for future deals. The Knicks have $184 million on their books for 2024–25, which is well over the $140.58 million salary cap set for the upcoming season. Nevertheless if little can be one over at a bargain, he’d be worth taking a strong look at.