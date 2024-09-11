Should the Knicks consider signing former All-Star center to contract?

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have had a few botched attempts at bringing in a new backup center this offseason, and they may begin the season with a relatively incomplete roster despite the shiny new additions. A player they could monitor is one who used to be a perennial All-Star in the NBA, but has struggled to make his way back.

Demarcus Cousins is a potential candidate for the Knicks to sign

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Demarcus Cousins, 34, is a four-time All-Star who has been out of the NBA for the past two seasons. He spent last year playing in Taiwan for the Beer Leopards, where his team won the T1 League championship and he was named Finals MVP.



Cousins spent his first six-and-a-half seasons with the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017. Since the 2019 season, he has spent time with the Rockets, Clippers, Bucks, and Nuggets. He has career averages of 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.3 steals, 46% shooting from the floor and 33% from three.

Though he is well past his prime, Cousins’ performances in Taiwan indicate that he still has some talent left in the tank. The Knicks wouldn’t need him to play like his All-Star self, as they just would need him to provide stability at the backup center position behind starter Mitchell Robinson. He brings more offensive versatility to the table, which could be huge for the Knicks’ bench unit.

Cousins is not rushing to get back in the NBA

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Cousins said on The Club 520 Podcast that while he would welcome a return to the NBA, he is not going to beg and plead for a job as he feels he has proven enough to teams potentially looking to sign him:

“I’m not going to go out trying to convince these guys anymore,” said Cousins. “You know what I bring to the floor. It’s been proven. If you really wanted to know who I am, you’d take the time to get to know me instead of listening to somebody else. I’m past trying to reach out. If an opportunity comes that makes sense, I’ll consider it, but I’m done with the convincing.”

There is no indication that the Knicks and Cousins are in active negotiations, but he could emerge as a candidate to be signed onto the roster and make New York deeper than ever before the start of training camp later this month.