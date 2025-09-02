Should Knicks take another look at G League standout for final roster spot?

The New York Knicks’ answer for their final roster spot may be on their G League affiliate team.

Knicks could give T.J. Warren a chance in 2025-26

The Knicks are closely linked to Malcolm Brogdon, as well as Landry Shamet, to fill the last spot on their bench.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yet, Westchester Knicks small forward T.J. Warren was at the front of the line to get picked up by New York at the tail end of last season, and should be again. His work in the G League was telling.

The former lottery pick averaged 22.7 points along with 6.1 rebounds per game. He did great work on the defensive end, taking away 1.7 steals a night.

Is Warren a viable candidate over the field?

Though Brogdon is a championship-caliber role player, in addition to Shamet knowing the Knicks’ system from last season, Warren’s scoring upside is still evident in his game.

Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old may no longer be a fringe 20-point-per-game scorer like he was five years ago. No matter, he would bring size to New York’s bench, as well as offense, as a potential fourth double-digit scorer in that ensemble.

Financially, Warren would be a worthy investment. New York could also play him in both leagues for roster flexibility. The veteran forward makes sense as a final add for the Eastern Conference title favorites.