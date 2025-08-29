Knicks can fortify backcourt with ideal feee agent point guard

The New York Knicks have a strong backcourt as is, but could use one more playmaker should injuries plague their roster next season.

Knicks: Monte Morris is a logical option in free agency

Among the options remaining in unrestricted free agency is Monte Morris. A reliable backup veteran floor general of his ilk could service New York well.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Morris averages 9.5 points with an uber-efficient shooting line of 47.4 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from three-point range, topped off with 82.7 percent from the free throw line for his career.

The Iowa State product averaged 5.3 assists per game in 2022-23. He hovers just below four APG for his career.

A playoff-tested Morris is what the Knicks need

With 57 games of postseason experience under his belt, Morris can bring veteran leadership to New York’s locker room. He also dictates the pace well on the court.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Though the Knicks were a noticeably good passing team last season, the ball club does not have another volume passer behind All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, though Jordan Clarkson is an elite scorer off the bench. Miles McBride is a promising two-way guard alongside him.

Thus, Morris would be a quintessential depth option for New York to house. Should his number be called at any point in the season, he’d be a piece that could start or play substantive minutes off the bench.