Knicks predicted to have dream free agency pairing with former All-Star

The New York Knicks have recently been urged to keep tabs on a game-changing role player who still has traces of his All-Star past in his game.

Knicks predicted to pair with free agent Ben Simmons

TWSN’s Steve Bradshaw linked the Knicks with free agent point forward Ben Simmons, saying:

“While Simmons has never quite lived up to the hype that he had coming out of college, he could be a solid role player. For a Knicks team looking to beef up their bench rotation, this would be a great addition,” Bradshaw wrote.

Knicks could reach the Finals with Simmons leading the bench

Jordan Clarkson mans New York’s backcourt alongside Miles McBride behind All-NBA Second-Teamer Jalen Brunson. Neither averaged north of 3.7 assists per game last season.

The Knicks — who finished No. 27 among all second units in the NBA with 6.2 assists per game — could soar with the LSU product in town.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As a distributor, the 6-10 Simmons dished out 5.6 APG in 2024-25, a byproduct of his 7.2 APG career average. Financially, the Clippers took the three-time All-Star on for $1.08 million midseason, so cap-strapped New York may be able to do the same.

All in all, Simmons would add size to the lineup on Broadway, while helping the second unit run opponents off the floor. His defensive acumen solidifies why the Knicks should pursue him.





