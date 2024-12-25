Should Knicks roll dice on low-risk, high-reward former All-Star?

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

For the veteran’s minimum, how much better does it get for the New York Knicks than making a play to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons?

Knicks could strike gold if Nets buy out Ben Simmons

Forbes’ Evan Sidery reported Simmons to be a buyout candidate as the Feb. 6 trade deadline nears:

“Ben Simmons is a player teams will be monitoring as a buyout candidate from the Nets before the trade deadline,” Sidery published on X on Tuesday at noon.

“Simmons holds no trade value on a massive $40.4 million expiring contract, but there’s intrigue for a potential buyout to join a contender on the veteran’s minimum.”

Knicks could use a dynamic slasher to boost bench scoring

The LSU product has not been able to regain his All-Star form from four seasons ago but could service the Knicks in more ways than one should the Nets cut ties.

At the moment, New York is littered with talent in its starting lineup, but the bench could use a major jolt. The Knicks also lack a reliable and sizable combo forward who can make plays for them off of their bench. They are currently rolling with Miles McBride, Cam Payne, and Precious Achiuwa on a condensed rotation most nights, with Jericho Sims’ prominence in that reserve unit coming and going.

Even as he struggles to regain his footing, Simmons is still averaging 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in 24.7 minutes of nightly action. McBride is a deadeye shooter from deep and in the midrange, while Payne loves to launch from outside and get into the lane for runners. The Knicks bench doesn’t have a talent who favors getting a head of steam going downhill from above the break for interior finishes in the half-court.

Simmons can be that for them while furthering their defensive ascent with his exceptional ball-stopping capabilities. The 6-10 point forward can play all five positions and at this stage of his career, would not command a hefty amount of minutes. He could work wonders for the Knicks as a catalyst on both ends of the floor.

Simmons could be Blake-Griffin type hustle guy for Knicks

The Australian wing could have a similar effect on the Knicks akin to the one that former NBA great Blake Griffin had on the Nets in 2020-21. Though Griffin was past his prime, he brought face-reddening hustle, defense, and effort, doing the dirty work for the Nets while still showing an ability to distribute and finish with authority at the rim. Simmons could channel that same go-get-it attitude, help the Knicks potentially win a title come Jun,e and revive his career all in one swoop.