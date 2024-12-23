Knicks: Good news and bad news from 139-125 win over Raptors

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks just keep on winning, as they dominated a bad Toronto Raptors team on Monday at Madison Square Garden 139-125. The Knicks have now won four straight and improved to 19-10, while the Raptors have dropped eight consecutive games and fall to 7-23.

The Knicks played a dominant game on both ends

After a slow start, the Knicks got rolling heading into the second quarter, to which they entered the halftime break up 18. New York scored 70 points in the first half, 40 of which came in the second quarter, and they shot 55.8% from the floor and 50% from three in the opening half.

That trend continued into the second half, as they scored 41 points in the third quarter en route to one of their best offensive performances of the season. Overall, they shot 59.3% from the floor and 45.9% from three.

Additionally, the Knicks showed great tenacity on the defensive side. They recorded 35 rebounds, nine steals, and a block. The Knicks were turning that great defense into a potent offense, as they scored 29 fastbreak points on the night compared to the Raptors’ 20.

Cameron Payne provided a spark off the bench for the Knicks

Cameron Payne has had a tremendous impact in his first season with the Knicks and had one of his best games against the Raptors.

With Jalen Brunson struggling (12 points, 4-for-13 FG), Payne stepped up coming off the bench big time. He scored 14 of his season-high 19 points in the first half on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor and 3-for-6 from three. His offense helped spark the Knicks, which allowed them to go on a 32-10 run in the second quarter to extend their lead.

Payne was also tenacious on defense, as he recorded a steal and seemed to be everywhere on the floor. His energy and high-speed pace have been a great source of energy for a depleted second unit, and he has been making positive contributions regularly.

OG Anunoby was terrific against his former team

Playing against his former team, OG Anunoby put in one of his most efficient performances as a Knick. He scored 31 points, including 16 in the third quarter, and shot 13-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three. He made his first 11 shot attempts before finally missing late in the third quarter.

Anunoby was also his usual self on the defensive side, as he recorded a steal and was a team-high +25. He continues to make a strong case for an All-Star nod, as he has established himself as a top defensive player in the NBA while also being highly effective on offense.

Karl-Anthony Towns was dominant once again

Karl-Anthony Towns continued his dominant campaign against the Raptors. He scored 31 points (11-for-15 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

Towns is putting together an MVP-level season, as he is the league’s top rebounder while also scoring at will. Against Toronto, he made just one three-pointer yet still scored 30+ points, showcasing his all-around dominance on the floor.

Overview

The Knicks have found a groove that has been working for them. They have been a top team on both ends of the floor in December, and they will look to continue to be that type of team on Christmas Day against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.