Should Knicks deal pair of best reserves for impact piece in offseason?

The New York Knicks ought to consider seeing what they can reap by dealing their best reserves in the summer.

Knicks: Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson have value

The Knicks are close to winning a title even though their second unit scores the fewest points in the NBA this year. Miles McBride leads their bench offense while Mitchell Robinson anchors it defensively.

Though both are New York’s most vital reserve pieces, they carry some of the most value in the open market. Thus, the Knicks have the chance to gauge which standout difference-maker they could obtain in a deal for both.

Variables around Knicks moving McBride & Robinson

McBride is under contract for two more seasons after this year. The 24-year-old will make roughly $8.3 million combined over the next two years.

McBride averages 9.2 points along with 2.7 assists per game this year. The standout combo guard offers excellent perimeter defense.

As for Robinson, he is approaching the final year of his deal next season where he will make $12.95 million. The Florida native gives the Knicks elite rebounding and defense in the interior.

The Knicks would be wise to seek after a talented two-way scorer that could provide Sixth Man of the Year caliber offense for them behind their first five. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade for De’Andre Hunter took their team to new heights midseason.

He, along with Los Angeles Clippers sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic, are the two types of players who could best service the Knicks. While Robinson’s work down low has been invaluable for New York in recent memory, the franchise has a promising big man in Moses Brown stashed in the G League who they could promote to man the middle. Thus, the Knicks should see what avenues are out there to get better next time out.