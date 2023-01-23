Scottie Barnes dismisses trash talk with Knicks’ Quentin Grimes: ‘That was nothing’

Jan 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) lays the ball upon against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes downplayed the rivalry brewing between him and fellow 2021 draft classmate Quentin Grimes after he outplayed the New York Knicks‘ second-year wing again in their 125-116 repeat win Sunday.

Barnes was caught on television replay trash talking to Grimes during their last week’s win at Madison Square Garden.

Barnes dismissed their earlier encounter as just a heat-of-the-moment thing.

“Growing up, I always started talking trash. I was always that kid that just talk trash. …When you’re in that moment, it’s just you make a good play, [it] just automatically happen sometimes,” Barnes explained.

“I’ve always talked trash, but it’s not too much. It’s just when I see friendly battles or little battles, I get overhype sometimes, and I can’t help myself from talking a little bit. That was nothing [against Grimes],” Barnes said, adding that he does it to anyone. “It just depends on the moment.”

Barnes got the best of Grimes again Sunday, finishing with 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting, seven rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes to help the Raptors snapped a three-game losing skid and win their season head-to-head against the Knicks, 3-1.

Grimes struggled with his shot (2 for 8 from the field) and was the only Knicks starter in single-digit scoring (8 points). He added five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Both Barnes and Grimes were five-star recruits out of High School. But Barnes was taken no. 4 in 2021 by the Raptors after an outstanding one-and-done season with Florida State that saw him win ACC Freshman of the Year, ACC Sixth Man of the Year and third-team All-ACC honors.

On the other hand, Grimes was drafted 25th overall by the Knicks after a roller-coaster three-year college career culminating with an ACC Player of the Year award and a Final Four appearance with the Houston Cougars.

