Ridiculous mock trade has Knicks cutting ties with crucial role player for Bulls guard

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will certainly be active in the trade market this season, especially as they look to add key pieces off the bench. Given that, many different mock trades come about in the media, some being better than others.

Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva suggested a mock trade in which the Knicks part ways with Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and two first-round picks for a star Chicago Bulls guard, but perhaps it is not the Bulls guard one might have immediately thought.

Mock trade has the Knicks trading a haul for Coby White

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Let’s be real—Coby White has been low-key awesome this season. He’s averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while knocking down 42.4% of his shots and 37.1% from deep. The guy is a bucket and can run the offense when needed. But here’s the thing: the Bulls are clearly moving in a new direction,” Leiva wrote.

Coby White, 24, would be a great scorer to have on the Knicks bench, but the proposed price tag is a massive overpay. White and McBride are similar players in terms of scoring, as both can light it up from beyond the arc and are growing as playmakers.

McBride is too impactful for the Knicks to trade away

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

However, McBride provides significantly more value on the defensive end than White, which would make swapping the two players a downgrade for New York. Additionally, Achiuwa and Sims provide frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns, and trading away both of them given Mitchell Robinson’s injury history would deplete their roster entirely.

Furthermore, the Knicks can use their remaining first-round picks towards a player of better value, and one that will provide an immediate positive impact. White is a good player in his own regard, but making the proposed trade would diminish New York’s depth and arguably make them a worse team than they are right now.

New York is better off searching for younger and less expensive role players who can take on a complementary role in the second unit. They should also look to make additions in the frontcourt, which is the area of need that is more dire for them.