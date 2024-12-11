Knicks trade target shot-blocker now reportedly off the table

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will likely be in the market to add in the frontcourt this season, but they may need to look for options elsewhere after one of their top targets is reportedly off limits.

Walker Kessler is no longer a trade option for the Knicks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

According to Forbes Sports’ Evan Sidery, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will not be available on the trade market this season. Kessler has drawn interest from numerous teams, including the Knicks as they look to add depth off their bench.

“One name who will not be available on the trade market after league-wide exploratory interest: Walker Kessler,” Sidery posted on X. “The Jazz view Kessler as a key young piece for their future.”

Kessler is one of the league’s better interior forces and has been since he came into the league three seasons ago. This season, he is averaging 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. Those blocks are second in the NBA only to Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs.

The Knicks need a more durable center

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Mitchell Robinson out with injury, the Knicks could look to replace him with a more durable option without getting rid of the type of production he provides. Robinson is also one of the league’s top interior players but has struggled to stay on the court in recent years with numerous lower body injuries.

Even before Robinson’s injury, the Knicks had expressed interest in Kessler when Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ultimately, New York made a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns late in the offseason, which has worked out nicely for them so far.

The Knicks still have options out there, such as fellow Jazz big man Drew Eubanks and Hornets’ center Nick Richards. New York will likely pivot towards those players with Kessler off the board, as they cost less and can provide an immediate impact off the bench.