Report: Nuggets, Pistons interested in Knicks’ Cam Reddish

Nov 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (0) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are closing in on finding Cam Reddish a new home as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, two new teams have emerged as potential landing spots for Reddish, who has collected 32 CD-DNPs and still counting.

“I’ve heard that Denver [Nuggets] had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently. …I also think that the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit for a potential Reddish deal. So, keep an eye on there.” Ian Begley via The Putback

The Nuggets are reportedly shopping fan-favorite Bones Hyland, who is reportedly unhappy with his role in Denver. Hyland has since picked up three straight CD-DNPs since the trade rumors.

Hyland, who played in the same area with New York’s Sixth Man Immanuel Quickley growing up and shares similar flair, was one of the prospects who worked out and interviewed with the Knicks before the 2021 NBA Draft. He was taken one pick after Quentin Grimes.

Meanwhile, the Knicks and the Pistons have had a long history of trades between them since Leon Rose took over in New York. The Knicks are reportedly interested in Pistons forward Saddiq Bey, another Villanova product like their starting point guard Jalen Brunson.

