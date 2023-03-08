Report: Knicks sign former NY HS star Moses Brown to two-way contract

Apr 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are reportedly bringing home former Archbishop Molloy High School star Moses Brown on a two-way contract.

The 7-foot-2 Brown and current Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony formed one of the best high school duos during his senior year, collecting MVP awards on his way to becoming Molloy’s first McDonald’s All-American player since Kenny Anderson in 1989.

But the success he had in high school has eluded him in the NBA.

The one-and-done Brown left UCLA but went undrafted in 2019. He has since bounced around five NBA teams and three G League teams.

Brown appeared in 34 games this season with the Los Angeles Clippers while on a two-way contract, averaging 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. He was not retained after exhausting the 50 games allowed for two-way players to be in the active lineup.

Brown takes over the spot vacated by DaQuan Jeffries, who signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks last Sunday. The New York native is not expected to be part of the Knicks rotation but will be featured in their G League affiliate at Westchester.

Meanwhile, Trevor Keels returned to Westchester after his 10-day contract with the Knicks expired. Keels, the Knicks’ second-round pick in the last draft, scored 11 points in 29 minutes during their 121-104 loss to the Stockton Kings last Tuesday.

Keels is now a free agent and can be picked up by any team.

