Report: Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries to 2nd 10-day contract

Dec 20, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Westchester Knicks guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (5) dunks the ball against Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton (6) during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are reportedly signing DaQuan Jeffries to a second 10-day contract after its original deal expired last Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

Jeffries joined the team on its recent West Coast trip but never saw action. The signing allowed the Knicks to reach the league minimum of 14 players on the active roster aside from two 2-way players.

Jeffries is a mainstay of the Knicks’ G League affiliate. The 6-foot-5 Jeffries is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for Westchester.

Jeffries also played with the Knicks Summer League team in Las Vegas, averaging 8.2 points. 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes. He was one of the last cuts in the training camp though New York coach Tom Thibodeau was a fan of his game.

Meanwhile, Moses Brown, who the Knicks previously cut after signing a two-way contract, is progressing to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He is expected to replace Nerlens Noel, whose 10-day contract expired Wednesday and wasn’t re-signed.

Brown saw action once for the Westchester Knicks this season, producing 18 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. The former Archbishop Molloy High School star appeared in 34 games this season with the Los Angeles Clippers while on a two-way contract, averaging 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. He was not retained after exhausting the 50 games allowed for two-way players to be in the active lineup.

Brown will be the Nets‘ third-string center behind Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe.

