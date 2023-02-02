Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous

Jan 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks.

But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan out. A name that has been floated is Malik Beasley of the Utah Jazz.

“One name that I’m confident in saying publicly that I’ve heard New York has had interest in like a lower tier behind OG, has been Malik, Beasley, and Gersson Rosas, who obviously played a big role in the negotiations for Donovan Mitchell, who’s a member of the Knicks front office now former GM of the Minnesota Timberwolves he traded for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt back when he was running the Timberwolves, so I think that connection is something to keep an eye on there too. I know a lot of people reported about Grayson Allen and but I think the Knicks kind of have their hands in a lot of different cookie jars. Jake Fischer via Please Don’t Aggregate This Podcast

It can be recalled the Knicks were also interested in Beasley during the 2020 NBA free agency. But the veteran opted to re-sign with the Timberwolves on a four-year, $60 million deal. He was traded to the Jazz in the offseason in the package for Rudy Gobert. The rebuilding Jazz are looking to flip him for additional draft capital.

A Cam Reddish-Beasley direct swap isn’t feasible.

The Knicks could use Derrick Rose as the matching salary and then attach a draft pick for the 26-year-old Beasley, a mainstay of Utah’s second unit.

Beasley is averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and nearly one steal per game while shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. But the seven-year veteran is having the lowest defensive rating (117.6) of his career this season. Still, his experience and outside shooting is a better option for the Knicks to have than second-year guard Miles McBride for the stretch run.

Meanwhile, the Knicks’ interest in a Reggie Bullock reunion isn’t as high as initially reported.

“Mavs have tried because again, the price is only a second rounder. The problem the Mavs have is they don’t have that five $6 million expiring contract like the Lakers did with Kendrick Nunn to make this deal easy. And initially I heard that the Knicks wanted Reggie Bullock who’s a Tom Thibodeau favorite, but I’ve since heard that the Reggie Bullock fandom in the Knicks organization is not exactly unanimous. And it might be more the coach that wants him than the front office that wants him.” Marc Stein via #ThisLeague Uncut Podcast

A Reddish-Bullock straight swap mathematically works, but the Knicks may prefer another route.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported in the same podcast that “the Cleveland Cavaliers have a really good shot at making this deal work and making it happen.”

A Reddish-Isaac Okoro direct swap is ideal for the Knicks if they want to kick the can further down the road.

Okoro is still on a rookie deal and will only become extension-eligible after next season. Plus, he fits Thibodeau’s style with his defense-first mentality. He was one of the Knicks’ options in the 2020 NBA Draft behind Obi Toppin.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo