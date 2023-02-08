Report: Knicks interested in Blazers’ Josh Hart

Feb 3, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Kendrick Nunn (20) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in Portland Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart, per a new HoopsHype report Wednesday.

According to the report, Hart has also been linked to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. As the trade deadline is just one day away, teams are increasingly becoming more contentious to make moves to improve their roster, and it would appear Hart is next up on the Knicks’ radar.

Primarily a defensive guard with exceptional rebounding skills, Hart is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game this season, which is a new career-high and also the second-most by a guard, only behind Luka Doncic. Hart can also score at an efficient level, as he is shooting 50.4% from the field this season, the second-best mark of his career.

The Knicks would get better by adding Josh Hart to the mix:

Despite having a down year shooting from three-point range (a career-low 30.4%), Hart’s versatility and ability to defend both guards and wings could provide some needed depth off of the Knicks bench, and he could slot right in alongside Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride to make the second unit’s defense a juggernaut. If he can find his shot from outside the arc again, then the Knicks could have themselves a solid scoring option to add to a unit that has provided little insurance for their starters this season.

Hart also has experience playing with Jalen Brunson, winning an NCAA national title at Villanova alongside him. Given that, Hart and Brunson could form chemistry on the court very quickly, which would also allow Hart to play big minutes and oftentimes play in rotations with Brunson.

Hart’s tenacity on the floor fits head coach Tom Thibodeau’s defensive philosophy. Therefore, he could be a very solid depth piece for the Knicks that would be a decent fit. He may not be a major game-changing move, but he is one that can provide a good impact to a Knicks team that needs more aggression out of their guards.

Will the Knicks make the move to acquire Hart? There is only one more day left to find out.

