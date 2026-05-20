As the New York Knicks continue their magical run through the NBA playoffs, it is time to start having serious conversations about where Jalen Brunson’s ranks among the franchise’s best players in history.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson comes through in comeback vs. CLE

Brunson was a cog in the Knicks pulling off what seemed to be an impossible comeback in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Down 22 with just under eight minutes to go, New York had a 0.1% win probability with the deficit growing larger by the minute.

When the team could have easily taken their foot off the gas and prepared for Game 2, Brunson decided he was not ready to do that. He scored 15 of his 38 points in a surging fourth quarter, carving up James Harden as New York hunted the former MVP up the court nearly every possession.

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Brunson’s scoring surge helped cut the deficit to just five with still three-and-a-half minutes left. After a three-pointer out of the timeout from Evan Mobley to put the Cavs back up eight, the supporting cast stepped up, with OG Anunoby knocking down one free throw and Mikal Bridges drilling two three-pointers to trim the Cavs’ lead to just three.

And then, one of the brightest stories of the Knicks’ season, Landry Shamet, came through with the tying three-point shot that bounced off the rim and backboard before rattling in. The Madison Square Garden erupted after being silenced for most of the night.

The Knicks pulled off the impossible

The Knicks would go on to win in overtime 115-104, turning in a 44-11 run through the final 12:49 of the game to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history and grab a 1-0 series lead in the conference finals, their first conference finals series lead since 1999.

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It is the second-largest fourth quarter comeback in playoff history, with the Los Angeles Clippers’ 24-point comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012 being the only one larger.

“He’s an amazing player. I’m happy he’s on our team, I think we’re all happy he’s on our team,” Anunoby said about Brunson, via SNY.

Brunson is becoming a franchise legend

Brunson has long established himself as a playoff riser, but where he has taken the Knicks, a franchise that was so dormant for much of the 21st century, now leads people to wonder where he ranks among the franchise’s all-time greats. Most of the Knicks’ best players were from the 1970s, with the exception of players like Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, and John Starks who emerged as stars of the 1990s.

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But the 21st century hasn’t seen many Knick greats. Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire have recently entered the Hall of Fame, but neither experienced nearly the same amount of postseason success as Brunson has in only four years with the team. Brunson has led the franchise to heights they haven’t seen since the 90s, and is on track to potentially lead them to ending the 53-year title drought.

Time and time again, he delivers with his clutch shot-making and leadership. The franchise should be thankful to have a player like him. They still have more work to do to accomplish their ultimate goal, but they can feel confident knowing who they have leading this group.