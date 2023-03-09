Report: Josh Hart expected to decline $13 million player option and re-sign with Knicks

Feb 13, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York is where Josh Hart’s heart is.

Hart isn’t going anywhere especially not after his dream start with the Knicks.

The 28-year-old guard is expected to decline his $13 million player option this summer and re-sign with the Knicks on a multi-year deal, according to Hoopshype’s Mike Scotto.

That should be the plan all along after the Knicks gave up a lottery-protected first-round pick along with former lottery pick Cam Reddish in the trade that landed them the Villanova product.

The Knicks have Hart’s Bird rights, meaning they could go over the salary cap to re-sign him this summer. Hart could fetch $16-18 million annually in his next contract as a utility guy who can seamlessly play with the starters or the second unit.

Hart has fit like a glove in Tom Thibodeau’s system, so much so that he instantly became part of the team’s closing lineups. The team’s 9-1 record since his arrival speaks volumes of his impact.

Hart is averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor, including 60.9 percent from downtown. The Knicks are plus-10 in the 10 games he’s played so far.

Hart has hinted several times since his arrival that he loves playing at Madison Square Garden and would love to make New York his home. He’s become a fan favorite for his hustle plays and blue-collar mentality that resonates well with the city that never sleeps.

Leon Rose was Hart’s former agent before he accepted James Dolan’s offer to become the Knicks president.

