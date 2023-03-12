Report: Cam Reddish blames politics and favoritism for failed Knicks experiment

Nov 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (right) confers with forward Cam Reddish (0) during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Expect a vengeful Cam Reddish when the New York Knicks wrap up their West Coast trip Tuesday in Portland.

Reddish, who was traded to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart, along with a lottery-protected pick, did not mince words when he talked about his former team with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball. It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S–t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.” Cam Reddish via New York Daily News

Reddish appeared in only 35 games in his short-lived stint with the Knicks, which ended with 33 straight DNPs after reportedly expressing his displeasure to an assistant coach about the way New York coach Tom Thibodeau had been using him.

Since the trade, Reddish has thrived in a starting role with the Trail Blazers, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep.

“I can shoot a shot — and in New York, I feel like I HAD to make it. I know I’m not the only person that felt like that. I was putting too much pressure on myself. Now I can relax and play my game. You’re going to see it. The more I’m on the court, the more I’m going to grow and play. I’m happy.” Cam Reddish via New York Daily News

Despite Reddish flourishing from the individual standpoint, it hasn’t led to team success, as Portland is 4-8 since they acquired the former lottery pick at the trade deadline.

On the flip side, the Knicks became better with Hart.

They started with a nine-game winning streak before stumbling to three straight losses, heavily due to Jalen Brunson’s foot injury.

Unlike Reddish, Hart parted ways with the Trail Blazers on good terms.

A warm reception is expected for Hart, while Reddish will face the Knicks with a chip on his shoulder.

