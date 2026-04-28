As the New York Knicks figure out their best lineups through this first round series against the Atlanta Hawks, there has been a notable omission from the usual rotation that could remain permanent.

Knicks’ Jose Alvarado has re-entered the rotation in place of Landry Shamet

In Game 4, Jose Alvarado became the main backup point guard for the Knicks along with Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. The regular member of the rotation who was not featured was Landry Shamet, who only came into the game during garbage time.

It was the first time all season that Shamet was essentially a DNP by coach’s decision. Alvarado, meanwhile, scored six points on two three-pointers in 14 minutes and recorded three steals, all of which swung the momentum in the Knicks’ favor and prevented the Hawks from storming back.

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Head coach Mike Brown explained the decision to replace Shamet with Alvarado following Monday’s practice before Game 5.

“It’s a little bit of a story of how it evolved. We won Game 1 with Landry as the backup point guard. I made a shift in Game 2 and put Deuce [McBride] as the backup point guard and it threw our guys off a little bit when they came out on the floor. So we needed a true point guard on the floor to settle us once we got a little bit discombobulated,” Brown said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

“And when we threw Jose out there, he played well. And so I gave him another opportunity and then another, and he played well. So that’s kind of where we are. I said this before, everybody has to be ready to play, because anybody’s number can be called at any time. Similar to Jordan Clarkson during the course of the year, Jose wasn’t playing at the end of the year. He didn’t play the first game of the playoffs. But he stayed present and when his number was called, he performed.”

Alvarado has stepped up in a big way

Alvarado was also someone who lost their rotation spot towards the end of the season, as McBride’s return created a logjam off the bench, and Shamet was playing well for the Knicks. However, the need for Alvarado came apparent in Game 2, when McBride and Shamet struggled to run the offense with the bench unit before Alvarado provided a facilitator with himself.

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Shamet has struggled to get going this postseason, as he is averaging just 1.5 points on 25% shooting from the floor and 28% from three. In games 2 and 3, Shamet went scoreless.

For now, Alvarado has taken Shamet’s spot on the bench, but Brown has shown flexibility with who plays and who doesn’t, so Shamet could quickly re-enter the rotation if they feel his services are needed. Game 5 is set for Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, with the series tied 2-2.